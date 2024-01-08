PNN

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], January 8: greytHR, a leading cloud-based HR & Payroll software provider, announced its strategic partnership with Savex Technologies, one of the largest Information and Communication Technology distributors in India. Through this collaboration, greytHR and Savex aim to empower SMEs, mid-market, and enterprises across tier 1, 2, and 3 cities to leverage greytHR's award-winning features to streamline processes, boost operational productivity, and enhance employee experiences while minimizing costs.

Speaking on the occasion, Girish Rowjee, Co-founder and CEO of greytHR (greytHR), underscored the company's unwavering commitment to the advancement of businesses in India. Girish stated, "Our partnership with Savex Technologies is a key initiative to propel HRMS automation across the country. By combining greytHR's expertise with Savex's extensive reach, our objective is to deliver unparalleled efficiency and value to organizations across multiple industry segments. Together, we aim to reshape workforce management practices and contribute significantly to the growth and success of businesses."

Savex Technologies, renowned for its expansive community of over 12,000 partners, including value-added distributors, system integrators, GSI partners, and reseller partners, will now extend greytHR's industry-leading HRMS solutions to its network.

"We are pleased to announce our collaboration with greytHR, a cloud-based HR & Payroll software. This partnership brings numerous benefits to organizations, offering a flexible, scalable, and efficient approach to human resources management. By joining forces, we aim to address and enhance the efficient management of digital workforces in mid to large enterprises across various industries. This collaboration is geared towards supporting the needs of our mutual customers and ensuring the seamless management of HR processes," said Raunak Jagasia, Director, Enterprise Business and Alliance at Savex Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

This partnership underscores both companies' commitment to innovation, customer satisfaction, and the adoption of HR technology by businesses in India.

Greytip Software is an HR software company serving global SMBs, mid-market companies, and large enterprises through a cloud HR platform, greytHR. A popular cloud HR & Payroll software, greytHR is trusted by 23,000+ customers and 2.3 million+ users. The platform offers 40+ tools in the areas of core HR, payroll, leave and attendance, statutory compliances, expense claims, employee self-service, and much more. Headquartered in Bangalore, India, Greytip has branches in Mumbai, New Delhi, Chennai, Hyderabad, Pune, and Dubai. For more details, please visit - https://www.greythr.com/

Established in 1988 and continuously evolving since then, Savex is one of the largest Information and Communication Technology distributors in India. Headquartered in Mumbai, the company has 39 sales offices, 42 stock locations, and a sales force of over 600 and 10,000+ partners across 750 cities. With 36 years of experience in the Indian ICT industry, Savex's core strength lies in the selection of the best breed of products and solutions. Savex focuses on solution selling, cyber security services with strong logistics, and the ability to deliver in 750 cities across India.

