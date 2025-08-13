H.E. Zeenat Kureshi becomes India's first woman appointed as GCC-India Trade Commissioner, advancing luxury diplomacy and economic ties with GCC nations.

New Delhi [India], August 13: In a groundbreaking achievement, H.E. Zeenat Kureshi has become India's first woman to be appointed as the GCC-India Trade Commissioner under an international chamber of commerce. This historic appointment places her at the forefront of strengthening luxury diplomacy and economic cooperation between India and the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) nations.

Representing a major milestone in bilateral relations, Zeenat Kureshi is pioneering the role of Trade Commissioner in the luxury sector--a domain that blends high-value commerce with cultural exchange. Her work will focus on building strategic alliances between premium Indian industries and the GCC's expanding luxury markets.

The GCC, comprising Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates, remains one of India's most influential trade partners. However, the luxury trade segment has largely remained underdeveloped. Zeenat Kureshi aims to bridge this gap by facilitating high-level collaborations, introducing luxury brands to new markets, and supporting cross-border trade policies that enhance economic growth for both regions.

Among the first Indian women to be appointed under such an international trade chamber, she also becomes the only Indian woman representing a GCC-India diplomatic trade body today. Her leadership is expected to open new opportunities in sectors such as luxury fashion, jewellery, high-end hospitality, fine arts, and premium real estate.

Speaking about her vision, Zeenat Kureshi highlighted the importance of combining diplomacy with commerce:

"True trade diplomacy is not just about economic figures--it's about building trust, cultural understanding, and creating opportunities that benefit communities on both sides."

Her initiatives will include organizing high-profile business delegations, luxury trade expos, and exclusive networking forums between Indian and GCC entrepreneurs. Additionally, her work will contribute to cultural diplomacy by promoting Indian craftsmanship and heritage in Gulf markets, while also encouraging GCC brands to explore India's growing luxury consumer base.

Zeenat Kureshi's appointment symbolizes not just personal success but a shift in the representation of women in international diplomacy. Her trailblazing role is already inspiring aspiring female leaders in trade and global relations.

With a strong vision, extensive network, and a deep understanding of both economies, H.E. Zeenat Kureshi is set to redefine the scope of GCC-India relations--proving that luxury diplomacy can be a powerful driver for cross-cultural and economic growth.

