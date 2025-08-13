Television actress Niyati Joshi, who won hearts as Swarna in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, has officially bid farewell to the popular daily soap after an impressive six-year run. Confirming the news through an emotional Instagram note, Niyati reflected on her journey, cherishing the bonds and memories she created on set. 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' Actress Lataa Saberwal Announces Seperation from Husband Sanjeev Seth.

Niyati Joshi shares emotion note on Instagram Story - See Post

(Photo Credit: Instagram / @niyatijoshiofficial)

“They say that nothing lasts forever. It’s time to bid an emotional farewell to my character Swarna in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai after six glorious years, but the countless memories, beautiful friendships, and the respect and adulation it brought me will last a lifetime. DKP will always remain my second home. Not easy to say goodbye to something that was close to my heart. YRKKH, I will miss you,” she wrote.

Niyati Joshi Thanks Fans As She Begins a New Chapter

The actress further expressed her gratitude to viewers and well-wishers, adding, “I shall remain eternally grateful to all of you for the wonderful times. A big thank you to all the fans and well-wishers who showed immense love towards my character. As I begin a new chapter of my life, I once again feel like a fresher, eager to learn and explore.” ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’ Update: Abhira Cuts Her Hair and Rejects Any Chance of Reconciliation With Armaan in Latest Episode.

Fans Express Disappointment

Her unexpected announcement sparked an emotional response from fans, with many expressing disappointment over her exit. Social media was soon flooded with heartfelt messages and good wishes for her future. Currently, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai stars Samriddhii Shukla and Rohit Purohit in lead roles, while Niyati moves forward to explore new opportunities in her acting career.

