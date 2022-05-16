Halesaga launches new health and wellness products with up to 70 per cent discount and extra 5 per cent discount on prepaid orders

New Delhi (India), May 16 (ANI/PNN): Halesaga, a prominent health and wellness brand, has announced the launch of a new line of wellness goods with a 5 per cent discount on prepaid orders.

The firm introduced Slim Shake for weight control and maintenance, 'Plant Protein' for everyday necessities, and 'Whey Protein' for advanced muscle growth. All products are sugar-free, cholesterol-free, and certified by the USFDA, HACCP, ISO, Halal, and FASSAI.

Also Read | IPL 2022: Kuldeep Yadav Hopes Delhi Capitals Can Avoid Mistakes From Earlier Clash Against Punjab Kings.

The company has a range of products for both men and women. Some of the products are 'Women Weight Gainer', Melatonin, Hair, Skin and Nails supplement for women, multivitamin for women, vitamin C capsules for men and women, biotin for hair etc.

Dr Gautam Sihora, the founder of Halesaga, said, "We are following the philosophy of "prevention is better than cure". We believe in using Nutraceutical products instead of medicine. The discount offer is on all our product range."

Also Read | PBKS vs DC, IPL 2022 Live Cricket Streaming: Watch Free Telecast of Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals on Star Sports and Disney+ Hotstar Online.

According to Dr Sihora, Halesaga works with a motto of ailment-free and healthy FIT India. The company has achieved the best formulation by spending restless nights to create the best health care products in the industry.

"We are a brand that believes in delivering premium quality health and wellness products for a good ailment-free lifestyle," said Dr Sihora, a doctor with years of experience and practice.

Visit official website https://www.halesaga.com/

This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)