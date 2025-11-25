PNN

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh) [India], November 25: Happy Square Outsourcing Services Limited (NSE: WHITEFORCE), a leading workforce solutions and outsourcing services company, announced its Standalone Un-Audited Financial Results for the half year ended September 30, 2025, as approved by the Board of Directors.

Also Read | 2025 Tata Sierra Launched Today in India; Check Price, Specifications and Features of New SUV From Tata Motors.

Operational & Strategic Highlights

* Industry-leading 60-hour TAT enabling rapid, PAN-India fulfilment.* Strong digital ecosystem with 10,000+ active jobs and 100,000+ monthly visitors.* Expanding high-margin RPO services driven by tech-enabled execution.* Ongoing geographical expansion supported by GeM participation and multi-state presence.* Serves 300+ corporate clients with large-scale, multi-location staffing needs.* Uses a tech-enabled recruitment engine for faster, more accurate hiring.Ms. Shraddha Rajpal, Promoter's Comments:

Also Read | Tamil Nadu To Install ANPR and Speed Cameras at 22 RTO Check Posts To Reduce Corruption and Traffic Delays.

The Company delivered a steady performance in H1 FY26, with core operations showing consistent traction. We continue to strengthen our tech-led recruitment engine and expand our presence across key markets, supported by increasing engagement on our digital hiring platform.

With a healthy pipeline and improving demand visibility, we anticipate a stronger second half. Our expanding talent base and growing client portfolio position us to scale rapidly across new sectors and geographies while sustaining long-term, profitable growth.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)