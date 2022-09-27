New Delhi [India], September 27 (ANI/PRNewswire): Happily Insured is a comprehensive guidebook, covering all insurance needs (including those that are never imagined), providing the security and confidence to lead a happily insured life.

"Kapil Mehta has written what can only be called the Ultimate Almanac of Insurance for India. It is an essential toolkit for navigating the tough course of choosing, buying, maintaining and possibly using an insurance cover. Insurance is a dry and tedious subject, but Kapil makes it come alive with stories of real people. Few people in the financial sector see the human being the products are supposed to work for, but this book puts the individual at the centre of the story, as it should be," said Monika Halan, author of Let's Talk Money.

Also Read | Navratri 2022 Day 3 Colour Royal Blue: Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone Teach You How to Slay in this Colour.

Author Kapil Mehta, says, "Insurance is an absolutely essential product to manage the immense risks we face. I wrote this book to make readers aware of their risks but equally important explain the core principles to think about when buying insurance. I've shared many personal stories to bring these principles to life and to make insurance decisions simpler for the reader."

Sachin Sharma, Executive Editor, says, "Happily Insured is the most comprehensive book on insurance written from a customer's perspective. Kapil Mehta's expertise in insurance serves as a masterclass for everyone who needs insurance. Read this book to discover the confidence and security you need for a truly happily insured life."

Also Read | Rabi Ul Awwal 2022 Moon Sighting in India Live News Updates: Announcement on Rabi Al-Awwal Crescent Shortly.

ABOUT THE BOOK

The Secret Behind Every Assured Smile

We face risks without realizing their enormity -- death, accidents, ill-health, burglaries, earthquakes, riots, fires and storms. Additional risks, such as Covid, come about with alarming irregularity to disrupt our lives. Look around and you will see many examples of the deep impact these risks can have. A wage earner's premature death can put paid to their children's education; chemotherapy can eat up your life's savings; an illness when overseas can leave you confused about how to get treated; heavy rains can flood your home; and an accident can cause litigation.

The right insurance coverage provides the most effective tool to deal with such adversities. However, in the age of vested interest-driven mis-selling, understanding and buying the right insurance is tricky. In the absence of expertise, we often turn to friends, colleagues and Google for advice only to end up buying ineffective insurance plans.

With his rich experience in insurance, Kapil Mehta shines a light on the many risks you face and provides an easy-to-understand, thoughtful approach to addressing those. The result is a book that is comprehensive, covering all your insurance needs (including those that you never imagined) and provides you the security and confidence you need to face the future -- confidence, which is the secret to leading a happily insured life.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Kapil Mehta is the co-founder of SecureNow, an award-winning insurance broking firm that uses technology-based distribution to sell commercial insurances to MSMEs in India.

Kapil writes regularly in the media, specifically on matters that impact policyholders. He has been a director of the Insurance Brokers Association of India, is a policyholder representative on the Policyholder Protection Board Subcommittee of a life insurer and on the SME advisory board of a leading general insurer. He is also active in several industry associations and is a charter member of TiE.

PRAISE FOR THE BOOK

"Insurance will never feel complex again. A book written with expert insight and a human touch. Reading this book feels like getting the right advice from a trusted friend," said Rashmi Bansal, author of Stay Hungry, Stay Foolish.

"Having worked in the industry as a manufacturer, a seller, and eventually as a customer's representative, Kapil Mehta is an industry insider with a ringside view of how things work in insurance. His understanding of how to navigate the complex -- yet an extremely necessary -- web of insurance is visible in this book. Readers will immensely benefit from Happily Insured," said Kayezad E. Adajania, head of personal finance at Moneycontrol.

HarperCollins India publishes some of the finest writers from the Indian Subcontinent and around the world, publishing approximately 200 new books every year, with a print and digital catalogue of more than 2,000 titles across 10 imprints. Its authors have won almost every major literary award including the Man Booker Prize, JCB Prize, DSC Prize, New India Foundation Award, Atta Galatta Prize, Shakti Bhatt Prize, Gourmand Cookbook Award, Publishing Next Award, Tata Literature Live! Award, Gaja Capital Business Book Prize, BICW Award, Sushila Devi Award, Sahitya Akademi Award and Crossword Book Award. HarperCollins India also represents some of the finest publishers in the world including Harvard University Press, Gallup Press, Oneworld, Bonnier Zaffre, Usborne, Dover and Lonely Planet. HarperCollins India is now the recipient of five Publisher of the Year Awards - In 2021 and 2015 at the Publishing Next Industry Awards, and in 2021, 2018 and 2016 at Tata Literature Live. HarperCollins India is a subsidiary of HarperCollins Publishers.

For reviews, excerpts, interviews, and more information, please contact Vandana Rathore atvandana.rathore@harpercollins.co.in

This story has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content in this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)