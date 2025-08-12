PNN

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], August 12: Since its launch, the FITTR HART Ring has rapidly gained traction as a pioneering health wearable in India, enabling users to monitor vital health parameters in real time with unprecedented simplicity and accuracy.

Also Read | Nigeria Debates Air Rage ‘double Standards’.

With the increasing importance of preventive healthcare, real-time access to health data is proving critical. The HART Ring offers continuous monitoring of heart rate variability, blood oxygen levels, sleep patterns, Skin temperature, and daily activity metrics, empowering users to make informed decisions about their health seamlessly throughout the day.

Recent market trends underscore the accelerating adoption of smart health devices in India. According to industry sources, usage of smart rings has surged by 50 percent over the past year, reflecting a growing preference for discreet, user-friendly devices that integrate effortlessly into daily routines. The HART Ring has been a key contributor to this trend, noted for its medical-grade sensors and a battery life that supports up to eight days of uninterrupted use. Smart rings are consistently gaining traction. Even though smart rings have a fairly small market share, they're growing rapidly. Last year 200k rings were shipped in India. This year, the projections are a north of 300k.

Also Read | Skoda Slavia Limited Edition, Skoda Kushaq Limited Edition and Skoda Kylaq Limited Edition Launched in India; Check Prices, Specifications and Feature of Each Skoda 25th Anniversary Models.

Jitendra Chouksey, Founder and CEO of FITTR, emphasizes the significance of this shift: "The future of healthcare lies in proactive monitoring and timely intervention. By placing critical health insights literally at the user's fingertips, the HART Ring makes preventive healthcare accessible and actionable, helping individuals stay ahead of potential risks and maintain healthier lifestyles."

FITTR's data from user engagement highlights increased health awareness and behavioural change prompted by real-time feedback from the HART Ring, marking a tangible step in India's digital health evolution. Available across online platforms nationwide, the FITTR HART Ring continues to bridge gaps in health monitoring, particularly in a country where early detection and continuous health management are vital.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)