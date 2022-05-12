New Delhi [India], May 12 (ANI/PNN): Hash, an emerging D2C brand, today have announced the successful launch and pilot run of BharatMove App- a first-of-its-kind tech-enabled demand management platform for Small and Micro Retailers (SMRs).

BharatMove is designed to ensure better supply chain management for the unorganized small retailers in the country, thereby positively impacting their businesses. With BharatMove app, SMRs are getting a single point solution to order the products at their door-step and also be able to finance their inventory.

Also Read | Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Punjab Kings Betting Odds: Free Bet Odds, Predictions and Favourites in RCB vs PBKS IPL 2022 Match 60.

The Interesting proposition is the digital delivery goods (Like Cash recharge on fantasy games, Credit/BNPL Cards enrolment, utility bill payment, subscriptions payments and many others), to be sold via these SMR. It aims to reduce the CAC Cost for all Consumer Tech products through this physical network.

It is also benefiting the D2C Brands which usually do not make it to the shelves of a SMR due to lack of network. The SMR are able to earn better margins through these digital goods & D2C brands, thereby increasing their revenue, ticket size and customer reach.

Also Read | Watch: RPF Officer's Heroic Move At Bhubaneswar Railway Station Saves Woman's Life.

BharatMove is targeting 10 mn+ SMRs across the country, that have close to 60% contribution to the overall FMCG business. The BharatMove platform will bring together the entire ecosystem for supply chain management- including brands, distributors, wholesalers, hawkers and shop owners.

BharatMove will simplify the supply chain for SMRs by doing away with multiple intermediaries, offer tech-immersed solution with analytical services to SMRs, give real-time insights for better inventory management as well as enable other ancillary services for SMRs.

Speaking on the fund raise, Shwetank Jain, Founder, BharatMove & Hash, said "SMRs are amongst the big grosser for the FMCG industry but have been broadly untouched by technology or tech-enabled solutions. Majority of them continue to face challenges with regards to supply chain management that in turn, impedes the growth of their business.

BharatMove is set to disrupt the traditional and inefficient distribution channel of SMRs with tech-driven platform and empower them with tech-first solutions that can address all their supply chain woes. In our pilot phase in Delhi NCR, we have received an overwhelming response from the SMRs by offering multi brand products under one roof. We have touched INR 3.5 Crore in Sales with just 2000 Shops in Delhi & Gurgaon."

The company is committed to totally disrupt the way SMRs do their business. The company is confident to reach annualised revenue of INR 100 Crore in next 3 months.

A new age D2C brand by name 'Hash' - primarily focussing on non-tobacco products (Like Lighters, Rolling Paper, Organic Mixtures used in Pipes, Coconut Charcoal) for the Gen Z and Millennials and Platform by name 'BharatMove' for the Small & Micro Retailers (SMR) was founded in the year 2020.

The company aspires to be a market leader in Indian Micro Retail space by promoting its digital supply chain solutions targeting the small and micro retailers across the country.

The Company has raised US$ 2.4 million in angel round from Amrac Investment Fund as well as marquee angels including Kunal Shah (CRED), Ashneer Grover (BharatPe), Jitendra Gupta (Jupiter), Amrac Investment Fund, Anshoo Sharma (Magic Pin), Amit Lakhotia (Parkplus) and Suhail Sameer (Chief Executive Officer, BharatPe). The company is headquartered in Delhi NCR. It has a team size of 100 members and has a network of 6000+ SMRs.

The company plans to add over 300 in team size and on-board 40 brands in FMCG Space over next 3-6 months.

For more details, please contact

Noureen Khurana Email: media@bharatmove.in

This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)