Gurgaon (Haryana) [India], June 28: The much-celebrated Haut Monde Mrs. India Worldwide, known for honoring the spirit, style, and strength of married women across the globe, concluded its spectacular Season 14 with a grand finale at the opulent Bahi Ajman Palace & Shoots happened at Voco Monaco, The Heart of Europe, according to a media release by the organisers.

Season 14 upheld the legacy of transformation and empowerment, bringing together contestants from over 50+ countries to share their journeys, ambitions and cultural pride on an international platform. The event was a powerful blend of elegance, purpose, and global sisterhood.

The evening was judged by a distinguished panel led by Mr. Bharat Bhramar, the visionary founder of Haut Monde Mrs. India Worldwide. He was joined by celebrated Egyptian singer Hossam Hegazy, official designer Anjali Sahni, renowned skin expert Dr. Blossom Kochhar (Founder of Aroma Magic), pageant coach Valentina Mishra and former Haut Monde Mrs. India Worldwide winners Ruchika Chauhan (Haut Monde Mrs. India Worldwide 2023), Rakhi Saha (Haut Monde Mrs. India Worldwide 2023 Fire Element), Amisha Sethi (Haut Monde Mrs. India Worldwide 2021) and Ruchika Malhotra (Haut Monde Mrs. India Worldwide 2022) each bringing their unique perspectives and grace to the panel.

The grand finale was not just a pageant but a celebration of individuality and resilience, with each participant embodying a powerful story. After days of intense grooming, cultural exchange and self-discovery, five exceptional winners were crowned, each representing a symbolic element of nature:

- Sakshi Mittal - Haut Monde Mrs. India Worldwide Earth Element Winner 2025- Garima Aggarwal - Haut Monde Mrs. India Worldwide Air Element Winner 2025- Tejal Shinde - Haut Monde Mrs. India Worldwide Space Element Winner 2025- Deepti Sharma - Haut Monde Mrs. India Worldwide Fire Element Winner 2025- Sangita Nayak - Haut Monde Mrs. India Worldwide Water Element Winner 2025

These winners stood out not only for their stage presence and talent but also for their authenticity, purpose and commitment to driving positive change in their communities.

Country Wise Winners:

India

Sonali Budhrani (Winner), Shweta Saxena (1st Runner Up), Sangita Nayak (2nd Runner Up)

Canada

Prabhjot Kaur (Winner), Heena Thukral (1st Runner Up), Priyanka Bhatija (2nd Runner Up)

AU/NZ

Deepti Sharma (Winner), Anjali Balwal (1st Runner Up), Neha Sharma (2nd Runner Up)

Germany

Vaishnavi Vijay Dhamanikar (Winner), Anupama Kshetrimayum (1st Runner Up)

Hong Kong

Vandana Saxena (Winner)

Luxemborg

Anju Kalra (Winner)

Malaysia

Anupama Singh (Winner)

UAE

Harpreet Bhatia (Winner), Sakshi Mittal (1st Runner Up), Aradhana Das (2nd Runner Up)

Netherlands

Tejal Shivaji Shinde (Winner), Natasha Sukhraj (1st Runner Up)

Singapore

Tamilselvi Rajagopal (Winner), Demirra Seema (1st Runner Up)

UK

Arunima Kushari (Winner), Nisha Jha (1st Runner Up), Neha Sharma (2nd Runner Up)

USA North

Rumani Kapoor (Winner), Freya Genesis D Mello (1st Runner Up), Garima Agarwal (2nd Runner Up)

USA South

Soni Pandey (Winner), Shweta Mehta (1st Runner Up), Nilam Patel (2nd Runner Up)

Bahrain

Ramanpreet Praveen (Winner), Manasa Bangalore Ramakrishnaiah (1st Runner Up), Boomaa Devi Chandrasekaran (2nd Runner Up)

Kuwait

Aarti Naware (Winner)

Oman

Maoosam M Mistry (Winner), Saavi Tyagi (1st Runner Up)

Qatar

Ankita Sharma (Winner), Priya Subas (1st Runner Up)

Saudi Arabia

Jigna Vara (Winner)

Anjali Balwal (Mrs. Iconic Eyes), Arunima Kushari (Mrs. Perfect Smile), Shaeli Bhadani (Mrs. Glowing Skin), Rumani Kapoor (Mrs. Beautiful Hair), Sita Somara (Mrs. Intellectual), Prabhjot Kaur (Mrs. Body Beautiful), Anupama Singh (Mrs. Timeless Beauty), Tamilselvi Rajagopal (Mrs. Beautiful Legs), Saavi Tyagi (Mrs. Popular), Surbhi Sharma (Mrs. Creative), Himi Hitendrakumar Patel (Mrs. Spontaneous), Ankita Sharma (Mrs. Gorgeous), Nilam Patel (Mrs. Style Icon), Sangita Nayak (Mrs. Fashion Icon), Sonali Budhrani (Mrs. Photogenic), Vaishnavi Vijay Dhamanikar (Mrs. Supernational), Rumi Verma (Mrs. Pathbreaker), Maoosam M Mistry (Mrs. Inspiration), Shital Vivek Devkhile Patil (Mrs. Iron Lady), Harpreet Bhatia (Mrs. Social Media Queen), Kanika Handa Bhushan (Mrs. Beautiful Heart), Vasudha Komaragiri (Mrs. Beautiful Voice), Sakshi Mittal (Mrs. Content Creator), Anuja Chadha (Mrs. Beauty with Brains), Nisha Jha (Mrs. Confident), Freya Genesis D Mello (Mrs. Congeniality), Ramanpreet Praveen (Mrs. Talented), Garima Agarwal (Mrs. Talented), Tejal Shinde (Mrs. Content Creator), Namrata Nikum (Mrs. Influencer Impact), Surbhi Khandelwal (Mrs. Queen of the Insta Feed), Sakshi Mittal (Mrs. Viral Vibes), Surbhi Kaushik (Mrs. Reels Royalty), Deepti Sharma (Mrs. Instagram Trendsetter).

"Season 14 was a beautiful reminder that every woman, no matter her story or background, holds the power to lead, to uplift, and to transform. At Haut Monde Mrs, India Worldwide, we don't just celebrate women, we honour their journey, their strength and the quiet courage it takes to rise. That's the true essence of what we stand for," Bharat Bhramar, Founder, Haut Monde Mrs. India Worldwide.

