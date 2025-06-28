India Women’s National Cricket Team vs England Women’s National Cricket Team Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast Details: India Women are up against England Women in the five-match T20I series and then the three One-Day Internationals (ODIs). With ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 slated to start from September, both the sides will be looking to utilise these matches for the mega event’s preparation. Meanwhile, for IND W vs ENG W live streaming online and TV channel telecast options you can scroll down. Smriti Mandhana Expresses Confidence in Bengaluru Camp Aimed at Preparation for England Tour and ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025.

Shafali Verma and Sneh Rana are making their way back to the national side while Kranti Gaud, N Shree Charani, Shuchi Upadhyay and Sayali Satghare have been handed their maiden T20I call-ups. On the other hand, for England spinner Sophie Ecclestone is making her return following her temporary break from cricket. Pacer Lauren Filer also makes a return along with Amy Jones.

India Women vs England Women 1st T20I 2025 Details

Match IND-W vs ENG-W 1st T20I 2025 Date June 28 Time 7:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) Venues Trent Bridge, Nottingham Live Streaming and Telecast Details FanCode for Live Streaming

When isIndia Women vs England Women 1st T20I 2025 Know the Date, Time and Venue

India women's national cricket team's five-match T20I series against England national cricket team is scheduled to start on Saturday, June 28. The IND-W vs ENG-W will be hosted at the Trent Bridge, Nottingham and has a scheduled start time of 07:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST).

Where To Watch Live Telecast Of India Women vs England Women 1st T20I 2025 Match On TV?

Sony Sports Network has the broadcasting rights of the India vs England series 2025. Fans can watch the IND-W vs ENG-W 2nd Test 2025 live telecast viewing options on the Sony Ten TV channels. For the IND-W vs ENG-W 2025 series live streaming viewing option, scroll down. IND-W vs ENG-W 1st T20I 2025: Smriti Mandhana Expresses Happiness Over Shafali Verma’s Comeback in Team India Squad Ahead of Series Against England.

How To Watch Free Online Live Streaming Of India Women vs England Women 1st Test 2025 Match?

Sony Sports Network also holds digital rights of IND-W vs ENG-W 2025, and their OTT platform, SonyLIV, will provide viewing options for live streaming of India Women vs England Women 2025 in India. Fans can tune into the SonyLIV mobile app and website to watch the IND-W vs ENG-W match online, but users will have to pay a subscription fee.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 28, 2025 01:29 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).