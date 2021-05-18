The company has consolidated revenue of $10.17 billion and 1.68 lakh employees operating out of 50 countries.

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 18 (ANI): HCL Technologies is expanding investment in the United Kingdom with the hiring of 1,000 technology professionals to support its clients in the UK and around the world.

The company plans to hire these professionals in fields of digital transformation, cloud, artificial intelligence and cybersecurity for its London, Greater London and Manchester offices.

During a virtual meeting late on Monday (local time) to convey this commitment, HCL also welcomed UK's aid to India by Prime Minister Boris Johnson in light of the current Covid-19 crisis.

HCL has been present in the UK since 1997 and today its UK operation employs 3,500-plus people across various locations, supporting 50-plus clients.

HCL was recently recognised as a top employer in the UK for 15th consecutive year by the prestigious Top Employers Institute.

The virtual meeting between Johnson with HCL's CEO C Vijayakumar and Senior Vice President Ashish Kumar Gupta was held as part of Johnson's virtual tour to create stronger business ties between the UK and India.

"The UK has played a key role in HCL's growth and success journey for more than two decades," said Vijayakumar.

"It is home to some of our most prestigious clients and is a hotbed of IT talent. By creating new local jobs in the region, we want to reaffirm our commitment to catalysing innovation and building competitive digital talent pools inthe region."

Johnson said India and the UK are two countries on the forefront of IT innovation. "Thanks to companies like HCL Technologies, we can continue to lead the way together -- creating good, skilled jobs and helping both countries to build back better." (ANI)

