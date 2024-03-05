PNN

New Delhi [India], March 5: Familyprohealth Inc., a Delaware registered software solution provider in healthcare, and Vesta Elder Care Pvt Ltd, having its registered office at New Delhi, an Indian healthcare services platform focused on Elder Care, are pleased to announce a formal business partnership to help the Resident and Non-Resident Indians (NRIs) stay informed and address health issues of their parents.

Vimal Shukla, Co-founder and Board Member of Familyprohealth Inc. said "Our solution provides an easy-to-use advanced technological solution for Resident and Non-Resident Indians to stay informed, monitor and address health issues of their parents and other loved ones. Currently the solution has been launched in 20+ countries with BP Monitor, Blood Glucose Meter, Thermometer, Pulse Oximeter and Weighing Scale to help the parents take their vital health parameter readings as per recommended schedule and to share the data with family members and caregivers."

Rahul Misra, CEO of Vesta Elder Care, welcomed this partnership and said "this is a unique solution play for us and by partnering with Familyprohealth, Vesta Elder Care's commitment to delivering technology driven 360-degree care is further bolstered. This integration of trusted partners and advanced technology is at the heart of Vesta Elder Care's mission to provide holistic and exceptional elder care services. This fusion of compassionate caregiving with modern technology enables Vesta Elder Care to deliver comprehensive and efficient elder care services."

Currently the solution has been launched in 20+ countries for NRIs with parents in India but can also be used by people in India who are staying away from their parents. The two companies plan to extend this business partnership to other countries and add more services soon.

FamilyproHealth Inc.

Familyprohealth is driven by a common mission of providing an easy and advanced solution to stay informed, monitor and address health issues of parents and loved ones. Their aim is to strengthen family bonds by simplifying health monitoring at home, thereby giving us all some peace of mind when it comes to their health concerns. Familyprohealth has offices in US and India and is focused on strengthening family bonds based on the principle "Sharing Is Caring". They strive hard to make technology solutions available for family members living away from each other stay connected. Please visit https://www.familyprohealth.com for more details.

Vesta Elder Care

Vesta Elder Care leverages cutting-edge technology to enhance the quality of care provided to the elderly in the comfort of their homes. Through the integration of telehealth solutions, caregivers can remotely consult with families, monitor vital signs, and provide real-time updates to healthcare professionals. Please visit to the Website: https://www.vestaeldercare.com

