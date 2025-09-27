PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 27: Bollywood's new star Divita Juneja's debut film Heer Express continues to perform well at the box office. By the second week of release, the film's worldwide collection has reached Rs 9.42 crore. Not only this, thousands of tickets are being sold daily in theaters across the country, proving the growing popularity of the film.

Also Read | BSNL 'Swadesh 4G Network' Developed in Collaboration With TCS, C-DOT and Tejas Networks Limited Will Connect Over 26,700 Villages With High-Speed Internet Connectivity.

* Heer Express has proved that a clean, family-friendly film can still rule the hearts of audiences. In just 2 weeks, the film has collected ₹9.42 crore, with thousands of tickets sold every day. Divita Juneja's surprise appearances in theaters and offers from big producers together signal that she has already become Bollywood's next big star.Families' first choice -

Heer Express

Also Read | WWE Crown Jewel 2025: Match Card, Date, Time in IST, Live Streaming Details and All You Need to Know.

After a long time, a film has arrived that families are watching together. Kids, parents, and grandparents - three generations are enjoying the shows in theaters. Audiences say that in today's times, very few films are made that are so clean, emotional, and heartwarming. That's why Heer Express has been trending on BookMyShow since its release and has become the first choice of viewers.

Music and story capture hearts

The songs and music of the film have caught on with audiences. Tanishk Bagchi's compositions, paired with the voices of Javed Ali, Nikhita Gandhi, Asees Kaur, and Jasbir Jassi, have made the film even more special. Viewers repeatedly praised the climax and emotional sequences as they walked out of theaters.

Divita Juneja in the spotlight everywhere

Film actress Divita Juneja, who made her Bollywood debut with this film, has become the center of attention everywhere. Critics believe this is the strongest debut of the year. Divita's innocence, confidence, and natural acting have won the audience's hearts. Many elderly viewers said that after a long time, such an actress has come, whose screen presence connects every member of the family.

Surprise theater appearances

Recently, Divita surprised audiences by visiting several major theaters in Chandigarh. The moment she entered the halls, the atmosphere was filled with cheers and applause. Viewers surrounded her, rushing to take selfies. Not just kids and youngsters, even elderly fans didn't miss the chance to capture the moment.

Producers lining up with offers

The success of the film has also attracted the attention of big Bollywood production houses. Sources reveal that several leading studios have already offered her upcoming projects. Industry insiders say Divita's debut is so powerful that she could soon become the preferred actress of big banners.

Busy reading new scripts

Divita Juneja is currently busy reading and shortlisting new scripts. Her close circle says she only wants to choose projects that are strong and capable of truly touching the hearts of audiences.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)