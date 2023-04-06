New Delhi [India], April 6 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Chitra Zutshi, Deputy Manager at Hero MotoCorp has been paraplegic since birth. And, she has dreamt of owning and riding a Harley-Davidson motorcycle, against all odds, for at least as long. It was this dream that led Chitra to enter the "World's Best Job" contest that Hero MotoCorp launched in October 2022, for a brand manager's position in its Harley-Davidson Business Unit as the ultimate prize. Chitra's never-say-die spirit ensured that she made it through to the final 13 contestants. Only three tasks stood between her and her goal, one of them being a motorcycle riding skills challenge. For understandable reasons, Chitra could not participate in that test, and although she did get to ride pillion, the experience of gripping a chrome-laden handlebar and controlling her own ride, was incomplete. The team at Hero MotoCorp was now faced with an irresistible challenge. In keeping with its Mission to "Create, Collaborate & Inspire", the team at Hero MotoCorp then came up with the idea of doing everything possible to enable Chitra to realise her dream. Rajputana Customs helped the team to customize a Harley-Davidson Road King. The solution was to mount two auxiliary wheels at the rear to stabilize the ride, rendering it fit for Chitra's special requirements. At an event at Hero's Global Centre for Innovation and Technology (CIT) in Jaipur, Rajasthan, Dr Pawan Munjal, Chairman, Hero MotoCorp presented Chitra with her very own purpose-built Harley-Davidson Road King. As he handed over the keys, a visibly moved Dr Munjal called Chitra "an inspiration to us all", and promised her that he would one day ride pillion with her. Under the supervision of an expert and for a safer riding experience, Chitra was provided with a rider's training of control units which were to be operated by hands. She also learnt to keep her vehicle under control calmly and skillfully in unexpected situations. She piloted the Harley-Davidson Road King herself on the testing track at CIT, in Jaipur, Rajasthan. Ravi Avalur, Head - Harley-Davidson Business Unit, Hero MotoCorp, said, "Hero MotoCorp and Harley-Davidson believe in making dreams come true. This is not a convenient corporate statement; it is a fact. It was Chitra's lifelong aspiration to ride a Harley Davidson solo and we are delighted that we could present her with a customised Harley Davidson Road King that will allow her to live her dream. Our riders are at the heart of everything we do, and seeing this heroic young woman ride the motorcycle has motivated us to continue in our endeavor to fulfill dreams of personal freedom." Freedom on Wheels - https://www.youtube.com/watch?app=desktop&v=l26ngbUaNtE The Harley-Davidson Road King is a special touring motorcycle with a 1745 CC engine which offers a top end torque of 150 Nm. It comes equipped with a host of best in class features and gives the rider a sporty yet luxurious feel. The motorcycle is sold as a CBU in India. For more information on Hero MotoCorp:

