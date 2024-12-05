HT Syndication

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], December 5: HighTieds, the leading Interior & Exterior Design Studio, proudly announced its rebranding as it marked 11 years of success. This milestone signifies not only over a decade of outstanding design work but also opens a fresh chapter in creativity, innovation, and growth.

Founded by Rimpy Shah, an alumnus of the Dasa Institute of Design and MIT Pune, HighTieds began with a single-room design project and has since grown exponentially.

Rimpy's commitment to excellence, adaptive design practices, and a dedicated team have enabled the studio to take on diverse and larger-scale projects. Rimpy creates aesthetically pleasing environments tailored to each client's lifestyle and functional needs, whether commercial or personal.

Today, HighTieds offers an expanded range of services, including interior and exterior design, landscape design, and execution of large commercial and industrial projects such as factories, showrooms, and more. The team collectively has delivered more than 150 projects.

Reflecting on this journey, Rimpy Shah with pride and optimism for the future says "HighTieds is my heart and soul--nurtured like a newborn, cherished as only a mother would. I envision it as more than a studio; it's a life journey for my clients, embracing and nurturing their emotions and lives along the way."

This rebranding represents HighTieds' ongoing evolution, capturing the spirit of a studio that continues to transform spaces and inspire stories. To add to the aspirations an all-women workforce at HighTieds brings empowered perspectives and creativity to each project, ensuring that the clients' visions are realized with meticulous attention to detail and punctual delivery.

An exclusive feature of HighTieds is an all-women team that brings empowered perspectives and creativity, ensuring that every project is handled with care, attention to detail, and passion. The Women of HighTieds are the pillars that form a powerhouse team, each bringing unique strengths to the studio's success. While some skillfully manage site operations and agency relations, ensuring every project runs smoothly, the others with their strong leadership excel in studio management and design, guiding the team with confidence and creativity. Everyone's expertise in furniture detailing adds a thoughtful touch to HighTieds' projects.

Together, they embody the spirit and dedication that make High Tides a true force in design. It is not an exaggeration to say that HighTieds is not just a studio but an epicentre for passion and creativity which holds people's emotions & are a part of their journeys in different ways.

About HighTieds

HighTieds - The Interior & Exterior Design Studio is an award-winning design firm that specializes in transforming commercial, retail, residential, and healthcare spaces. Known for quality, creativity, and client-centred approaches, HighTieds brings stories to life through exceptional design.

https://hightieds.com/

