Hina Khan has broken up & is inspiring women to 'Break Up' too

New Delhi [India], October 9 (ANI/Target Media): Popular star Hina Khan took to Instagram this morning looking visibly upset. Her sad story indicated that she wants to break up as she felt she did not have the right partner who could support her properly.

'I don't feel supported, Maybe this isn't the right match for me, Time to Break Up" stated her story.

Also Read | DC vs CSK, Dream11 Team Prediction IPL 2021: Tips To Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings, Indian Premier League Season 14 Qualifier 1.

Her fans are pouring in to support her as concern on this news grew. They are asking her to stay strong and not feel alone.

Find out more about this break up on her recently posted video on Instagram

Also Read | How One 18-Year-Old, India Dupriez, Is Focusing on Making a Name for Herself in the Music Industry.

In an attempt to create awareness about the importance of wearing well-fitted bras, Marks & Spencer India, who is known for its exceptionally fitted lingerie, has partnered with popular actress Hina Khan and many others for a digital campaign #TimetoBreakUp.

The brand offers a free bra fit service at all their stores and is urging women to get the right fitted lingerie.

This story is provided by Target Media. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/Target Media)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)