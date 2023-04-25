Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], April 25 (ANI/NewsVoir): Hireserver is a ground breaking cloud services provider platform designed to simplify cloud infrastructure management while offering an array of powerful features. Its unique approach combines dedicated hardware resources with an intuitive interface, enabling businesses to easily manage cloud systems.

Hireserver's standout feature is its unique block pricing, offering cost-effective and flexible scalability. Each block includes 1 dedicated physical Intel Scalable Family core, 8 GB ECC RAM, 60 GB NVMe storage space, and 1 TB transfer for just Rs 1,800 per block. Businesses can choose the number of blocks they need to suit their requirements, allowing for customized and efficient cloud infrastructure management.

Hireserver's data centers are currently operating in Hyderabad, India, with plans to expand to 18 locations globally in the near future. In the next two months, Hireserver will launch data centers in Mumbai and Noida, India. This will extend its reach and enhance its services for customers.

The key USPs of Hireserver's innovative platform include

Simplicity: Hireserver offers a user-friendly interface, allowing anyone to manage their systems with ease. Features like power on/off, restart, backup, migration, and resource extension are accessible with just a few clicks.

Comprehensive Management Tools: Hireserver provides users with complete control over their cloud infrastructure, including firewall rules management, SSH script scheduling and automation, and server utilization analytics and alerts.

Pre-configured ISO Libraries: Hireserver r seamless integration into any business environment.

Custom Services: Hireserver's platform includes custom services such as notifications, forms, AI APIs, and integration services to enhasupports both Windows and Linux ecosystems with pre-configured ISO libraries and security-hardened images fonce and streamline the cloud services experience.

Dedicated Hardware Resources: With Hireserver's dedicated hardware resources, businesses can ensure stable and reliable performance, free from the noisy neighbor issues that plague traditional cloud services.

Hireserver is committed to revolutionizing the cloud services landscape with Hireserver's unparalleled simplicity, powerful features, and unique block pricing. Our platform empowers businesses to focus on growth and innovation, rather than getting bogged down by complex cloud infrastructure management.

Hireserver is now available for businesses of all sizes and industries, providing a hassle-free solution for managing cloud infrastructure. For more information about Hireserver's innovative platform and global expansion plans, visit www.hireserever.com.

Hireserver is an innovative cloud services provider dedicated to simplifying cloud infrastructure management while offering powerful features. With Hireserver, businesses can focus on growth and innovation, leveraging a user-friendly interface, dedicated hardware resources, and unique block pricing for optimal performance.

For more information, please visit www.hireserver.com.

