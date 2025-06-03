PNN

New Delhi [India], June 3: In a historic convergence of soul, science, and social harmony, His Holiness Gurumahan Sri Krishnamoorthy Jayamani, Founder of the Universal Peace Foundation, was bestowed with the sacred and prestigious title of "GUARDIAN OF GLOBAL PEACE" during the International Laureates Recognition Conclave 2025, held on 28th May 2025 at the tranquil and divine Thirumoorthy Hills, Tamil Nadu.

This transformative gathering was envisioned and executed by Mr. Suresh Sathyanarayanan, Chief Research Officer of UNS Research Council and Convenor of IFSMHP, whose unwavering dedication to bridging science with consciousness has sparked a global movement. With over 1,000 respected invitees and more than 250 national and international awardees, the conclave symbolized a collective rising--a unified stand for peace, healing, and holistic progress.

In his tribute, Mr. Sathyanarayanan declared:

"In a world full of voices, His Holiness Gurumahan radiates a divine silence that speaks straight to the soul. He is not just a teacher of peace--he is the embodiment of it. This title is not an award--it is a truth that the world is now recognizing. When science bows to silence, healing begins."

Unified Support from the Scientific FraternityThe event was graced by visionary scientists and wellness leaders who brought not only their presence but also their heartfelt support to the honoring of Gurumahan:

-YBHG. Datuk Dr. Ravee, Global Wellness Luminary, acknowledged the spiritual power of Gurumahan's teachings, calling him "a soul who carries the vibration of planetary healing and personal transformation."

-Dr. Hemachandran Ravikumar, Ambassador of the Royal Society of Biology (UK) and UNS Chief Research Advisor, expressed: "In Gurumahan, we see not just a master--but a map. A map to the soul's destination. Science stands humble before his light."

-Dr. K.P. Sreenivasakumar, Director of ICBR, remarked that "while molecular biology explains life's building blocks, Gurumahan reveals the energy that animates it all."

-Dr. Vasanthan G, Director of Lychee Groups, praised Gurumahan as "a leader who shows us how wellness is not in treatment alone, but in inner balance."

-Dr. Sanjay Sinha, Vice President of JK Groups, noted that "true leadership is silent and soulful--His Holiness leads through light, not words."

-Dr. Mohanavelu, Chief Research Scientist, said that "even in the realm of advanced science, we are now realizing the undeniable power of meditative frequency and consciousness--domains Gurumahan mastered long ago."

-Dr. Shanmugavelu, Head of Chemistry, Tamil Nadu University, shared: "While chemistry studies reactions, Gurumahan invokes transformation. His presence alters hearts at the molecular level."

Each of these leaders, representing medicine, wellness, corporate innovation, and academic excellence, echoed a unanimous sentiment--that His Holiness Gurumahan's guidance is not confined to spirituality, but essential to the future of human evolution.

A Collective AffirmationThe 1,000 invited dignitaries and 250+ awardees, including scientists, educators, doctors, innovators, mental health professionals, students, and spiritual thinkers, stood united in support of the title conferred upon His Holiness. Their collective applause echoed a deeper understanding--that peace, wellness, and awareness must now become core to research, education, and governance.

In his closing message, Gurumahan reminded the gathering:

"Science without soul becomes sterile. Soul without action becomes stagnant. Today, we unite both. Let peace begin from within and flow outward into every dimension of being."

The International Laureates Recognition Conclave 2025, held under the legally certified frameworks of the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (Sec. 8), ESIC, NGO Darpan, and 80G & 12A under the Income Tax Act, marks a paradigm shift--where inner awakening is honored alongside intellectual accomplishment.

With Mr. Suresh Sathyanarayanan's bold vision and His Holiness Gurumahan's divine light, this conclave not only created history--it opened a sacred path for generations to come.

The International Forum of Scientists and Mental Health Professionals (IFSMHP) is a globally recognized interdisciplinary body founded to bridge the worlds of science, mental wellness, and education. Operating under the auspices of the UNS Research Council, IFSMHP serves as a think tank and collaborative hub where scientists, researchers, clinicians, educationists, and wellness professionals converge to address pressing global challenges. The forum is committed to making science more humane and wellness more scientific, advancing a transformative vision that merges cutting-edge research with compassionate public service. Through its international conclaves, youth fellowships, research festivals, and academic mentoring programs, IFSMHP has become a beacon of integrated development, empowering students and professionals alike. One of its flagship missions, "One Scientist Per School," aims to embed scientific thinking and research literacy into the foundation of school education, while its publication-driven ecosystem supports early-career scholars in publishing their work in national and international journals. Grounded in evidence-based integrative practices and guided by ethics, empathy, and equity, IFSMHP is shaping the future of global wellness by uniting science, soul, and service into one powerful movement.

