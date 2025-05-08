New Delhi, May 8: Kia India expects 20-25 per cent volume gain in the Carens portfolio this year with the introduction of a premium version of the popular multi-purpose vehicle, according to a senior company executive. The South Korean automaker unveiled the Carens Clavis globally on Thursday. The model, which comes with premium features and three-row seat configuration, is also expected to make its way to various global markets.

In an interaction with PTI, Kia India National Head Sales and Marketing Hardeep Singh Brar said the new model targets both the MPV and SUV seven-seater segments in the domestic market. "We sold about 60,000 units of Carens last year. This year, we will like to see about 20-25 per cent growth with the introduction of the Clavis," he added. Kia Carens Clavis Unveiled in India With New Premium Design; From Specifications, Features to Expected Price, Know All About New Facelifted MPV From Kia Motors.

The company would cater to the fleet and budget buyers with Carens and the remaining ones with the more premium Clavis, Brar said. He noted that the automaker would like to cut through both 6-7 seater SUVs and MPVs with the new offering, which is also expected to be shipped to various global markets.

"We would like to look at that entire market of seven seater products, whether it is SUV or MPV, because the SUVs do not have so much space..And in terms of aspirations, MPV customers do not have the styling on their side. So this will cater to the unmet need for both the segments," Brar said.

Kia has started taking bookings for the model and would be announcing prices later this month, he said. On exports he said, the company is exploring for the right hand markets for the Clavis across the globe. Positioned as a three-row vehicle, the Carens Clavis is crafted for today's large, modern families, bridging the gap between MPVs and SUVs.

Kia India has already sold over 2 lakh units of Carens in just three years of the launch. "Innovation is the core of everything we do, driven by advanced technology and distinctive design. The unveiling of the Carens Clavis represents a key milestone in our journey, embodying our commitment to a progressive, premium, and purpose-led approach," Kia India MD and CEO Gwanggu Lee stated. MG Windsor EV Pro Price, Specifications and Features, Know All About Newly Launched Electric Car in India From Morris Garages With 449 km Range.

He noted that the automaker will soon introduce a new product-based on the Carens Clavis. "Looking ahead, we are excited to announce that Clavis will soon welcome a new member, Kia's first mass market electric vehicle. This model will bring our global EV expertise to Indian families in a way that is accessible, stylish and sustainable," he added. The Clavis features both petrol and diesel powertrains mated with manual and automatic transmissions.

