New Delhi, May 7: 2025 Yamaha Aerox 155 has been launched in India. Yamaha Motor has made it compliant with the new OBD-2B emission standards, which are designed to reduce vehicle emissions. Additionally, the higher-spec S variant has received some visual enhancements to give it a new look. The new Yamaha Aerox 155 model comes with a Racing Blue colour option, which now includes updated graphics for a sporty appeal. However, 2025 Aerox 155 maxi-sports scooter core mechanicals remain unchanged.

The 2025 Yamaha Aerox 155 S version now comes in a new colour option called Ice Fluo Vermillion, which takes the place of the previous Grey Vermillion shade. Additionally, the Racing Blue trim has been kept in the lineup, but it features updated graphics. These new graphics enhance the visual appeal of the bike. The standard model will be available in the Metallic Black and Grey Vermillion colour options. Triumph Motorcycles Teases New Bike Set To Launch on May 13, 2025, Upcoming Model Likely To Be Roadster or Streetfighter.

2025 Yamaha Aerox 155 Specifications and Features

The 2025 Yamaha Aerox 155 is powered by a 155cc liquid-cooled, 4-stroke, SOHC, 4-valve engine that delivers a maximum power output of 11.0 kW and peak torque of 13.9Nm. The scooter is equipped with a Class D Bi-LED headlight unit for brighter illumination and also enhancing the Aerox’s aerodynamic styling. The new Aerox 155 features a Smart Key system, offering keyless ignition. Safety is further boosted with the addition of an Anti-lock Braking System (ABS). The scooter also uses motorcycle-type twin shock absorbers and has a fuel tank capacity of 5.5 litre. MG Windsor EV PRO Launched in India: JSW MG Motor Unveils Upgraded EV With 52.9kWh Battery; Check Price and Other Details.

2025 Yamaha Aerox 155 Price in India

2025 Yamaha Aerox 155 price in India has been revised, with the base variant now costing INR 1.50 lakh (ex-showroom) after a hike of INR 3,000. The S variant has received a price increase of INR 2,000, bringing its updated cost to INR 1.53 lakh (ex-showroom).

