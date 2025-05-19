Gurugram (Haryana) [India], May 19 (ANI): Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) launched the Rebel 500 in the Indian market on Monday.

The company stated that the Honda Rebel 500 has been priced at Rs. 5.12 lakh, ex-showroom Gurugram (Haryana). The bookings for this new motorcycle are now open at select BigWing Topline dealerships. It will be available exclusively in Gurugram, Mumbai, and Bengaluru, with deliveries starting from June 2025 onwards.

Also Read | Sambhal Mosque Row: Allahabad High Court Junks Shahi Jama Masjid Committee Plea Against Survey.

The company stated the Rebel 500 blends timeless design with modern engineering, offering a unique ride experience for Indian motorcycling enthusiasts.

The company added that, the Rebel 500 has an engine of 471cc liquid-cooled, 4-stroke, 8-valve, liquid-cooled parallel twin-cylinder that produces 34kW of maximum power at 8,500 RPM and 43.3 Nm of peak torque at 6000 RPM. This refined powertrain is paired with a 6-speed gearbox, delivering a smooth ride across city roads and highways.

Also Read | Operation Sindoor: Shah Rukh Khan Maintains Radio Silence on India-Pakistan Tensions; Viral AI-Generated Video Takes a Jibe at 'Quiet' Bollywood Stars (Watch).

Tsutsumu Otani, Managing Director, President & CEO, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India, said, "We are delighted to introduce the globally acclaimed Rebel 500 in India. This much-anticipated cruiser motorcycle has received tremendous response across international markets, and we are confident it will appeal to Indian riders as well".

As per Honda, Rebel 500 features a retro cruiser aesthetic with contemporary design elements. The bike has been designed to be a slim motorcycle with a low seat height of just 690mm making it easy to ride, and unintimidating to manage at low speeds. It also gets an all-LED lighting system with signature round headlight.

Yogesh Mathur, Director, Sales and Marketing, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India, said, "We are very excited to bring the Rebel 500 to Indian shores. It has been a motorcycle that riding enthusiasts have been eagerly waiting for years, and it's now finally here. Designed to let you express your individuality, the Rebel 500 blends timeless cruiser styling with modern touches to stand apart from the crowd."

Braking duties are handled by a 296mm disc at the front and a 240mm disc at the rear, complemented by dual-channel ABS for enhanced safety. Dunlop tyres are fitted as standard with 130/90-16 front and 150/80-16 rear wheels.

In terms of features, the company also claimed that the Rebel 500 comes equipped with an inverted LCD display, offering clear readouts of essential information while adding a touch of modernity to the cruiser's classic styling.

The motorcycle is underpinned by telescopic front forks and Showa dual shock absorbers at the rear, ensuring a comfortable and controlled ride. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)