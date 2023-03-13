How a combination of Metamask and Lockyourcrypto.com keeps your funds super-safe

New Delhi [India], March 13 (ANI/ATK): Safe is good. Super-safe is even better. Over 2022, USD 3.8 billion of crypto was stolen by hackers according to Chainalysis. The year before that, USD 3.3 billion was robbed.

As innovative as cryptocurrency may be, the industry still lies in a shadowy, unregulated space. This means that if you lose your cryptocurrency, the legal recourse you (or any other investor) have is very little.

While governments around the world figure out legislation that works for every investor, it is vital that you keep your funds absolutely secure from prying hackers.

But there's another issue that comes with holding crypto, like any typical investment and that is: when should you buy and when should you sell?

Most investors never time the market properly. Trying to time crypto's bull run in 2021 would have been very hard. Instead, it would have been more simple to buy Bitcoin in its early years and sell after 5-7 years. That way, you stand to make a sure profit even if it may be smaller.

Long-term investing requires patience. It is not easy to sit still and watch while the price of your crypto keeps rising. The opposite is true as well: you may feel withdrawals from not being able to withdraw your dipping crypto position.

Metamask can help protect your funds through its secure wallet while Lockyourcrypto.com can give you the discipline required in long-term investing.

Metamask Keeps Your Funds Safe And Secure With Its Premium TechnologyAvailable through an in-built browser extension and its own mobile app, Metamask gives its customers the essential elements needed to safely manage their funds: a vault key, token wallet, secure login, and token exchange.

Traders can use the swaps feature to exchange tokens securely. The swaps feature takes data from decentralized exchange aggregators, market makers, and DEXs to provide the lowest network prices possible.

Created in 2016, Metamask played a huge role in the mass integration of decentralized applications on Ethereum.

The mobile version (launched in 2020) was instrumental in bringing users from regions such as the Philippines, Vietnam, China, Indonesia, India, Thailand, and Brazil.

Lockyourcrypto.com Implements Long-Term Investment Strategies Through Its Storage Features

Lockyourcrypto.com offers 3, 6, and 12-month periods of secure storage for your crypto, all designed with the intent to inculcate a thought process of long-term investing in newer crypto investors.

The platform will not allow any withdrawals unless in cases of extreme emergency, in which case Lockyourcrypto.com will help you ensure the security and safety of your funds.

Lockyourcrypto.com is powered by CoinMarketCap and it works as follows: users select the vault option on the dashboard after which they need to choose a time period (3, 6, or 12 months). Then they can choose the amount of crypto they want to store and the final step is receiving the contract confirming their crypto has been locked.

Want to up your investment strategy and take on winning portfolios? Visit the following page:

https://lockyourcrypto.com

This story has been provided by ATK. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/ATK)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)