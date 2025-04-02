How this AI-powered startup is disrupting e-commerce - From a city you least expected!

VMPL

New Delhi [India], April 2: When you think of AI-driven SaaS startups, your mind likely goes to Bangalore, Gurgaon, or Mumbai. But one of the most promising high-tech startup is emerging from a non-metro in central India - Raipur, Chhattisgarh. Meet SetMyCart, a startup that's redefining how India's Direct-to-Consumer (D2C) brands grow and sell in the digital era.

Also Read | Ranchi: 8 Injured As 2 Rival Groups Clash During Sarhul Celebrations in Jharkhand’s Hethbalu Village, Police Depolyed (Watch Video).

By harnessing AI-driven automation, marketing tech, and unified commerce, SetMyCart is breaking stereotypes--proving that cutting-edge innovation isn't limited to metro cities anymore.

How a struggle led to a SaaS breakthrough

Also Read | 'Sikandar' Box Office Collection Day 3: Salman Khan's Action Drama Grosses INR 141.15 Crore Worldwide.

SetMyCart was born out of Ruchi Vadera's firsthand struggle faced as a D2C entrepreneur. While building her fast fashion brand earlier, she quickly realized that setting up an online store was just the first step, but the real battle was driving consistent sales and retaining customers in an increasingly competitive digital landscape.

She discovered that thousands of D2C brands were struggling with discoverability, customer retention, and managing orders beyond the first 100 orders --despite India's booming e-commerce market, which is projected to hit $325 billion by 2030.

Determined to find a solution, Ruchi dug deep into market trends and discovered a massive opportunity. She realized brands needed more than just an online webstore--they needed smart tools to drive growth. That's when she decided to build SetMyCart, a unified commerce platform that helps D2C brands grow faster with AI-driven automation.

From early struggles to market success

Ruchi's startup journey took a significant leap when she got incubated at IIM Bangalore's NSRCEL Women Startup Program (WSP) where she ranked amongst the top startups in the batch. With an initial grant, she and her team developed the first version of their product and acquired their first customer.

Today, over 800 brands have started using SetMyCart, and the platform has already crossed Rs12 crores in GMV with over 1.8 Lakhs orders --a massive feat for a startup operating outside India's metro tech hubs.

Against All Odds: The Leadership behind the success

Ruchi's journey started solo, but she wasn't alone for long. From day one, Divesh Khemani has been instrumental in shaping SetMyCart's foundation. As a co-founder with 8+ years of experience and an expert in Microsoft Cloud and DevOps, Divesh has built and scaled over six SaaS product lifecycles. Recognizing the potential of SetMyCart early on, he took charge of its core architecture, ensuring the platform was built for scalability, reliability, and high performance. Today, he leads the product team, continuously driving innovation and keeping SetMyCart at the forefront of AI-driven commerce solutions.

As the company started gaining traction, Tushar Vadera, Ruchi's husband, soon joined as co-founder. With 18+ years of experience in technology, partnerships, and sales, Tushar already had exposure of scaling ventures. An IIM Bangalore alumnus and a serial entrepreneur, he had been actively involved in fostering startup communities, mentoring founders, and building large-scale partnerships.

Together, they have built a world-class team in Raipur, attracting ex-engineers from TCS, Cognizant, and leading tech firms, as well as entrepreneurs who believe in the power of AI-driven commerce. Their collective vision? To prove that global SaaS innovation doesn't have to come from a metro city--it can thrive anywhere with the right people and purpose.

Solving the Real Pain Point of D2C BrandsSetting up an online webstore has become easier and cheaper than ever, but the biggest challenge D2C brands face isn't launching--it's growing.

SetMyCart solves this by integrating personalized marketing tech and unified commerce solutions that will help with:

- AI-powered personalized marketing--Deliver hyper-targeted campaigns that boost customer engagement and repeat sales.

- Sell seamlessly across multiple channels-- Effortlessly grow sales across e-commerce websites, social platforms, influencer collaborations, offline exhibitions, retail stores, and B2B wholesale.e-commerce websites, social selling, influencers, offline exhibitions, retail, and B2B wholesale.

- Smart product and order management for real-time tracking, reduced errors, and faster fulfillment.

- Personalized shopping experiences to boost conversion rates and customer retention.

Aiming for Global Impact

What started as a solution for Indian D2C brands is now growing into a global SaaS product. SetMyCart is working toward a larger vision--helping Indian D2C brands sell globally. By leveraging AI-driven marketing and seamless multi-channel selling, the platform is gearing up to make Indian products more accessible worldwide.

SetMyCart is breaking barriers, disrupting commerce, and proving that world-class SaaS tech can come from a city you least expected.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)