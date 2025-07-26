VMPL

New Delhi [India], July 26: Personal loans have become a widely used financial solution for individuals seeking quick access to funds for various purposes, be it medical needs, home renovation, education, or unexpected expenses. While personal loans are unsecured and easily available, interest rates can vary significantly. Securing a personal loan at an affordable interest rate can reduce the overall repayment burden and make financial planning more efficient.

Also Read | MLS 2025: Rodrigo De Paul Reunites With Lionel Messi at Inter Miami.

This article explains steps you can take to get a personal loan with a lower interest rate and ways to manage it effectively.

1. Maintain a Healthy Credit Score

Also Read | Karnataka Shocker: Woman, Lover Poison Husband After He Learns of Affair in Channapatna; Stage Suicide To Mislead Police, 6 Arrested.

One of the first things lenders evaluate when deciding the personal loan interest rate is the borrower's credit score. A higher credit score reflects responsible credit behaviour and a disciplined repayment history. Typically, a score of 750 or above is favorable.

To maintain or improve your credit score:

* Pay credit card bills and EMIs on time

* Keep your credit usage below limit

* Monitor your credit report regularly for errors

A good credit score not only increases your eligibility but also gives you better negotiating power for lower interest rates.

2. Compare Offers from Different Lenders

Not all lenders offer the same personal loan interest rate. Interest rates may vary based on lenders' internal policies, risk assessments, as well as borrower profiles. It is important to compare offers from multiple banks and financial institutions before applying.

Online loan comparison platforms allow you to:

* Review interest rates

* Check eligibility criteria

* Compare processing fees and prepayment charges

Taking time to evaluate options help in selecting the right loan plan that suits your requirements and offers affordable terms.

3. Choose a Suitable Loan Term

The tenure of the loan directly affects the interest paid. The longer the tenure, the lower the EMIs, but the interest paid in the long-run is higher. In the case of shorter tenure, the EMIs are high but reduces the overall cost of the loan.

By balancing EMI affordability with the total cost of the loan, you can choose a tenure that helps in managing repayments efficiently. Many lenders let you use online calculators to check EMIs before deciding.

4. Demonstrate Stable Income and Employment

Lenders consider your level of income as well as employment stability in order to determine repayment capacity.

To improve eligibility:

* Provide detailed accounts of earnings (salary slips, bank statements, tax returns)

* Add other sources of income (freelance, rent)

* Assure a steady source of income and reduce unnecessary financial burdens

A strong credit history shows less risk to the lender and can result in better terms.

5. Select a Loan with an Ongoing Banking Relationship

If you already have an established relationship with a bank, through savings, fixed deposits, or earlier loans, your chances of obtaining a lower rate may increase. Banks typically extend preferential rates to their loyal customers with a good credit record.

In such cases, pre-approved personal loan proposals can also be made with less documentation and quicker processing. You can go to your bank first before searching in the external market for tailor-made offers.

6. Don't Apply to Several Lenders at Once

Applying for numerous loans simultaneously may negatively affect your credit score as each application leads lenders to check your credit report, and too many checks in a short period may lower your score.

Instead, seek out pre-approved or soft-checked loan offers, which will not negatively affect your score. Select the most favorable option before submitting a formal application.

7. Take a Personal Loan with Guarantor or Co-applicant

If your income or credit is insufficient, applying for a personal loan with a co-signer (a parent or spouse) may be an option. Having a co-signer with a stable income and good credit improves the overall profile and can lead to better loan terms.

Others may accept a guarantor, which provides additional security for the loan and can assist in reducing interest rates.

8. Negotiate if You Have a Strong Profile

If you have a good credit score, stable employment, and a reliable income, do not hesitate to negotiate the interest rate with the lender. You may not always get a reduction, but some lenders may offer better rates to high-credit borrowers, especially those with a previous repayment history.

Additionally, look for seasonal offers, tie-ups, and promotional campaigns that may offer temporary interest rate discounts or waived processing fees.

Conclusion

Availing a personal loan at an affordable interest rate is possible with the right approach. Maintaining a good credit score, proving a stable income, and comparing lender options are essential steps toward getting favourable terms. It is also important to evaluate the total repayment amount, loan tenure, and additional charges, rather than focusing solely on the interest rate. By staying informed and advance planning ahead, borrowers can access the funds they need while managing costs effectively.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)