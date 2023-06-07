PNN

New Delhi [India], June 7: On World Environment Day 5 June 2023, 10 water kiosks supported by HSBC India were inaugurated by Meenakshi Lekhi, Minister of State, External Affairs and Ministry of Culture and Ashwini Kumar Choubey, Minister of State, Environment, Forests and Climate Change and Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, Government of India in presence of Adil Ghadiali, Senior Vice President, Corporate Sustainability, HSBC India and The Social Lab (TSL) team including Sahil Arora, Apoorva Sharma and Adesh Gupta.

In the recent past, states in Northern India have been experiencing extremely high temperatures in the months of May, June and July causing deadly heat waves which have led to loss of lives. Data have indicated dehydration to be the major cause of deaths during high temperatures.

Given the backdrop, HSBC India in collaboration with The Social Lab (TSL) and United Way of Mumbai has installed 10 water kiosks across Delhi NCR to provide access to free drinking water to the local communities, labour and public at large. This initiative aims to help thousands of people who are vulnerable to heat strokes during the summer season by reducing the peril of dehydration. The water kiosks will be installed at locations with maximum footfall and will be accessible 24*7 by the public.

Every kiosk will have capacity of over 500 liters per day, accumulating to provision of more than 5,000 liters of free clean drinking water daily. Commenting on the launch of the campaign, Hon'ble Minister Smt. Meenakshi Lekhi said, "Access to clean drinking water is essential for human health. Delighted to inaugurate multiple Water Kiosks in New Delhi on World Environment Day. I acknowledge HSBC India's efforts in setting up 10 such kiosks across Delhi/NCR and TSL for its groundwork. Put together, these kiosks will provide 5000 litres of clean drinking water per day. This will benefit the local communities and public at large during the peak summer months"

Appreciating the initiative by HSBC India and TSL, Hon'ble Minister Shri Ashwini Kumar Choubey commented, "On the occasion of World Environment Day, delighted to inaugurate Water Kiosks in New Delhi. Each kiosk will provide 500 litres of clean drinking water per day. I appreciate HSBC India's efforts through TSL in setting up 10 such kiosks across Delhi/NCR. These kiosks will provide much needed relief to local communities and public at large during the peak summer months"

Speaking on the initiative, Aloka Majumdar, Managing Director, Global Head of Philanthropy & Head of Sustainability, HSBC India, said "Heat waves and its impact on human health are increasingly becoming an area of concern. The water kiosks will provide access to safe and clean drinking water during the summer season to all pedestrians and the community at large with an aim to reduce heat related casualties."

Sahil Arora, CEO, TSL stated "We are proud to partner with HSBC Bank for this noble initiative, water is the most essential part of our ecosystem and availability of clean drinking water is not a luxury but a necessity, these kiosks by HSBC will provide free access to clean drinking water for the most vulnerable population."

Adesh Gupta, Director (Advisory board), TSL stated "Access to free clean drinking water is a global challenge and our government has been working endlessly to overcome this problem in India. TSL is working with like-minded partners like HSBC to accomplish the goal of universal access to clean drinking water."

