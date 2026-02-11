VMPL

Gurgaon (Haryana) [India], February 11: PickMyWork, a tech-enabled fintech distribution platform that helps banks and financial institutions acquire customers through a nationwide network of gig workers, has raised $500,000 in funding from Silicon Valley billionaire Tim Draper. The investment was secured through Meet the Drapers, a global startup pitch competition that airs on YouTube. As part of the India edition, over 3,000 startups were evaluated across six cities in India, culminating in a grand finale held in San Francisco in December 2025, where PickMyWork finished 2nd among the finalists.

Founded in 2020, PickMyWork enables individuals across India to earn income by distributing financial products such as bank accounts, credit cards, demat accounts, loans, and other financial services. The company operates as an extended sales and distribution arm for banks and fintech companies, offering a scalable, performance-driven alternative to traditional on-ground sales models.

Today, PickMyWork operates across 200 cities and supports over 20,000 active gig partners, many of whom come from Tier-2, Tier-3 cities and semi-urban regions. The platform is designed to create flexible, merit-based earning opportunities while helping financial institutions reach customers beyond conventional distribution channels.

The capital raised will be used to strengthen PickMyWork's technology platform, expand its gig-worker network further, and deepen partnerships with banks, NBFCs, and fintech companies across India.

Commenting on the fundraise, Vidyarthi Baddireddy, Co-founder and CEO, PickMyWork, said:

"Raising capital directly from Tim Draper through Meet the Drapers is a strong validation of our mission and execution. We started PickMyWork to solve two problems at once -- enabling sustainable income opportunities for India's youth and helping financial institutions acquire customers efficiently at scale. This funding allows us to invest further in technology, training, and long-term partner success."

Beyond commercial growth, PickMyWork has a strong social impact focus, enabling underemployed youth to participate in the formal economy. By providing structured training, transparent incentives, and access to regulated financial distribution, the company aims to improve income stability and financial literacy at the grassroots level. Looking ahead, PickMyWork plans to expand into additional financial product categories, invest in certification-led training modules for gig workers, and deploy AI-driven tools to improve partner productivity, conversion rates, and earnings.

PickMyWork is a fintech distribution platform founded in 2020 that partners with banks and financial institutions to acquire customers through a tech-enabled gig-worker network. The company operates across 200 cities in India and focuses on scalable, performance-driven distribution models that combine commercial efficiency with social impact.

