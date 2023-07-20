NewsVoir

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], July 20: Automotive supplier Huf inaugurated its new tech center in Pune, India. Located in the Amar Madhuban Tech Park in Baner, the leading specialist for secure car access and authorization offers attractive workspace for more than 100 engineers developing cutting-edge hardware and software solutions for car manufacturers around the globe.

“Since taking up our operations at Huf India Pvt. Ltd. In 2008, we constantly expanded our business in this important region,” said Dirk Fischer, Chief Operations Officer (COO) of Huf during the opening ceremony. “With our new Tech Center India, we are taking another important step and leverage the excellent expertise of highly skilled engineers in Pune. It will become our global center of competence for the development of classic lock sets and door handles, and also support hard- and software development within our global network,” the Huf COO added.

For the new tech center, Huf has chosen an ultra-modern building in the Baner Balewadi district of Pune with its great infrastructure, including public transport, schools, shopping malls, hospitals and parks. “Attractive work-places with top digital equipment, in-house catering, a roof top cricket field and other amenities-for the Huf India Tech Center we created an appealing working environment fostering creativity and intensive collaboration on future-oriented products,” explains Sandeep Chaudhary, regional head India at Huf. To further attract young talents the company will intensify the already good cooperation with the four Pune universities. “The Huf India Tech Center is perfectly complementing our vertically integrated production facilities in Chakan, spanning from die casting, molding, painting and assembly, including a testing and validation center,” says Sandeep Chaudhary. At this site, almost 500 employees are producing lock sets, door handles and brackets. Within the Huf network, Huf India is a front runner regarding lean management as well as sustainability-with a high amount of renewable energy and smart reduction of water consumption.

Find out more: Huf India-automotive supplier in Pune (huf-group.com)

The Huf Group is the leading specialist for secure car access and authorization systems. Established in Velbert by Ernst Hülsbeck and August Fürst in 1908, the family-owned company today has locations in Europe, America and Asia and supplies mechanical and electronic solutions for the global automotive industry. According to a study conducted by Handelsblatt, Huf is among the 20 most innovative companies in Germany. In the 2022 financial year, the Huf Group generated sales of more than 1 billion EUR and employed 7,300 people worldwide. The company has tech centers in Germany, Romania, China, USA, and Mexico.

