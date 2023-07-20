India is currently touring West Indies and they are currently engaged in a three-match Test Series with India leading 1-0 after winning the 1st Test at Dominica in a dominant fashion. Now they take on West Indies in the second Test at the Port of Spain, with a goal to seal the series and bag important points in the World Test Championship. India won the 1st Test match by an innings and 141 runs. Yashasvi Jaiswal shined in the match scoring a brilliant 171 in his debut, stepping on to the expectations as he showed a plethora of his application techniques, scoring runs on a wicket, that wasn't the most suited to strokeplay. He was well accompanied by Rohit Sharma who also scored a hundred. Ravichandran Ashwin was the star with the ball as he picked up 12 wickets across two innings and was the main man behind breaking the backbone of the West Indies batting. Virat Kohli's 500th International Match: A Look at Legendary Batsman's Career in Numbers.

Ishan Kishan debuted for India in the 1st Test but didn't get much batting time. Shubman Gill and Ajinkya Rahane could not show their merit in the single opportunity they got at Dominica. India will be looking at them to get some under their belt and built some confidence going forward. West Indies majorly struggled with both bat and ball and their only shining star was youngster Alick Athanaze who was the only one who could show some application. In the bowling department, Rakheem Cornwall troubled some of the Indian batters and also dismissed Virat Kohli but he struggled with his fitness and received little to no support from the other end. They would expect a bit of spice in the pitch at the Queen's Park Oval to bring their seamers into play and also neutralise the menace of Ravinchandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja.

See Likely Playing XI of Both Teams

India (Likely Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, Ravindra Jadeja, Ishan Kishan(w), Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Jaydev Unadkat, Mohammed Siraj

West Indies (Likely XI): Kraigg Brathwaite(c), Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Kirk Mckenzie, Jermaine Blackwood, Alick Athanaze, Joshua Da Silva(w), Jason Holder, Rahkeem Cornwall, Alzarri Joseph, Kemar Roach, Jomel Warrican