Hutech Solutions and XOOTS Announce a Strategic Partnership to Drive Outcomes through Excellence in Technology, for our Customers

India PR Distribution

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 2: Hutech Solutions, an Innovative IT Product Engineering and Services Company known for its expertise in e-commerce, logistics, supply chain, and advanced technologies including AI, IoT, and Cloud Computing, is excited to announce a strategic partnership with XOOTS, a forward-thinking company dedicated to transforming talent recruitment and enhancing Team productivity using the power of Generative AI. This collaboration is set to deliver pioneering AI-driven solutions for various business domains to propel our customers' success.

Also Read | Odisha FC vs Punjab FC, ISL 2023-24 Live Streaming Online on JioCinema: Watch Telecast of OFC vs PFC Match in Indian Super League 10 on TV and Online.

The objective of our Partnership:Hutech Solutions and XOOTS Announce a Strategic Partnership to leverage each other's leadership and expertise in cutting-edge technologies using AI for eCommerce, Supply-chain, Logistics, AI-powered talent Recruitment and Team Productivity, among others. Together, we bring superior value propositions to our customers, building on our leadership teams' long-term associations and success in the industry.

As part of this strategic partnership, Alex Alexander, CEO of XOOTS, will now be an Advisor to Hutech Solutions.

Also Read | TRAI Releases Consultation Paper To Formulate 'National Broadcasting Policy 2024' To Make India 'Global Content Hub'.

From the CEO of Hutech Solutions:

"It gives me immense pleasure to collaborate once again with a former colleague and a visionary leader at XOOTS," said Pravat Ranjan Rana, CEO of Hutech Solutions. "This partnership is a testament to our shared commitment to leveraging technology for sustainable growth and innovation in the e-commerce, Logistics, and Supply-chain domains, leveraging AI. By combining our strengths, Hutech Solutions, and XOOTS are poised to introduce AI-driven solutions that are not only innovative but also at the same time leveraging our deep industry experience. Together, we aim to transform the e-commerce and logistics landscape, offering our clients cutting-edge solutions that will drive their success in the AI era."

The partnership holds particular significance due to the personal and professional bonds between the leadership teams of Hutech Solutions and XOOTS, who previously collaborated on building multi-billion dollar IT solutions across the globe.

From the CEO of XOOTS:"I am thrilled to announce the exciting new partnership and collaboration with Hutech Solutions," said Alex Alexander, CEO of XOOTS. This partnership holds a special significance for me, as the leadership team at Hutech and I were former colleagues at Walmart between 2012 and 2015.

Under Pravat Ranjan Rana's leadership and the collective efforts of the entire Hutech Solutions team, the company has achieved remarkable success. Their innovative solutions offer unparalleled capabilities for SMEs across various sectors and markets.

I am enthusiastic about the prospect of reuniting with the Hutech leadership in this new chapter of growth and success. Together, I am confident that our collaboration will bring innovative solutions and value to our clients and contribute to the success of both companies.

For more information about Hutech Solutions and XOOTS, please visit https://hutechsolutions.com/ and https://www.xoots.biz/ respectively.

Hutech Solutions

Hutech Solutions is a team of technology experts specializing in digital product development, having offices in Bengaluru and Pune, India. Our services are designed to support business growth and encompass consulting, design, development, support, and software maintenance. The company provides a comprehensive range of software development services that cover a diverse spectrum of areas, such as IoT, Cloud Solutions, data analytics and reporting, AI/ML, Blockchain, etc., specifically in eCommerce, Logistics, and supply-chain domains.

For more information, please visit: www.hutechsolutions.com

XOOTS

XOOTS is an innovative AI Tech Startup based in Bologna, Italy. XOOTS leverages the power of Generative AI to transform the recruitment of product and tech talent, ushering in a new era of talent selection and technology team creation. XOOTS is redefining the traditional approach to talent recruitment and how businesses build products, using TALENT-X.

TALENT-X empowers businesses to swiftly secure top-quality talent, expediting software development. In a landscape where Generative AI has exposed outdated recruitment norms, TALENT-X leverages its capabilities to disrupt and transform talent acquisition. XOOTS as a pioneering member of the European DIGITAL SME Alliance (https://www.digitalsme.eu/) will be featured at the largest AI event in Italy in April.

XOOTS is on a mission to transform technical talent recruitment and unlock the potential of product and tech teams by harnessing the power of data and Generative AI. Central to XOOTS's mission is the commitment to enhancing the productivity of product and tech talent, providing a critical edge in today's fiercely competitive business landscape. In an era where rapid software development defines market leadership, this advantage proves invaluable to businesses of all sizes. For more information, please visit: https://www.xoots.biz/

XOOTS focus on AI has paved the way to become an Associate Partner of the European Artificial Intelligence Skills Alliance and collaborate with ARISA - AI Skills. ARISA is an EU-funded project which aims to bring more AI skills to the European market. As an Associated Partner of ARISA, XOOTS will contribute to the project's collective effort to ensure the availability of quality AI skills and reduce skills gaps and mismatches in Europe. For more information about ARISA Associate Partners, go to: https://aiskills.eu/the-alliance/

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by India PR Distribution. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)