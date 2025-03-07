PRNewswire

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], March 7: ACT21 Software's flagship product, HyPerform - Incentive and Commission Management (ICM) Solution, has been honoured with the 'Excellence in Fintech' award at the ET NOW Business Conclave & Awards 2025.

The award was presented to Pankaj Gupta, Founder & CEO of ACT21 Software, by Lt. General K.T. Parnaik (Governor of Arunachal Pradesh), recognizing HyPerform's contribution to innovation and excellence in the fintech sector.

HyPerform has assisted businesses to increase sales by 30%, optimize incentive strategies, support secure compensation programs, and manage complex calculations for millions of payees processing billions of transactions. Its seamless integration with multiple data sources and robust IGA framework empower businesses to ensure compliance and streamline audit processes, ultimately driving operational efficiency and growth within the BFSI sector.

"This recognition is a testament to our unwavering commitment to innovation, excellence, and making a real impact in the industry. HyPerform has evolved into a leading solution in incentive and commission management, and this achievement belongs as much to our incredible team, partners, and customers as it does to ACT21 Software," said Pankaj Gupta.

As India aims to become a $5-trillion economy by 2030, the ET NOW Business Conclave & Awards 2025 serves as a pivotal platform for visionary leaders and industry experts. This prestigious event focuses on India's transformative growth journey, discussing data-driven insights and innovative solutions for inclusive economic development. It celebrates the game changers whose determination and groundbreaking achievements are shaping a better future.

About ACT21 Software

ACT21 Software, headquartered in Noida, NCR, India, is a leading SaaS company reshaping BFSI tech with low-code, and AI-driven solutions. We empower financial institutions worldwide with comprehensive Business Process Automation to enhance efficiency, streamline operations, and drive data-driven insights, all while minimizing human intervention.

Our suite of innovative products includes HyPerform, which optimizes incentives and increases sales by 30% through features like DIY capabilities and real-time analytics; Underwriter360, which enhances traceability and borrower experiences with smart automation, achieving a 5x conversion rate increase; and ImpaktApps, which facilitates rapid application development by converting ideas into impactful applications while cutting development costs by 50%. With a strong focus on improving productivity, reducing costs, and driving data-driven insights, ACT21 Software is dedicated to helping financial institutions thrive in an evolving technological landscape.

Our commitment to excellence and innovation positions us as the partner of choice for organizations seeking to optimize their processes and embrace the future of finance technology.

For more information, visit www.act21.io.

About ET NOW

ETNow.in is India's leading English business news website, offering a comprehensive platform for business-related news, insights, features, interviews, and analysis. Covering topics such as the stock market, economy, IPOs, mutual funds, income tax, and personal finance, the platform presents complex financial information in a clear and accessible manner.

The platform is widely followed by top business leaders, industry experts, economists, and researchers. Its biggest strength lies in its jargon-free language, making it easier for readers to understand intricate financial reports, revenue sheets, and market trends.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2636416/ACT21_Software_HyPerform.jpg

