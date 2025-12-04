PNN

Gurgaon (Haryana) [India], December 4: Hyperzod, a rapidly scaling SaaS-based quick commerce platform enabling 10-minute deliveries worldwide, has grabbed its place in the prestigious Forbes India DGEMS 2025 Select 200-- a recognition that celebrates ambitious, high-growth companies shaping India's entrepreneurial future.

Also Read | Swaraj Kaushal Dies: PM Narendra Modi Expresses Grief Over Demise of Senior Lawyer and Husband of Sushma Swaraj.

This achievement highlights Hyperzod's mission to democratize hyperlocal delivery and empower businesses worldwide to launch their own ultra-fast commerce operations without dependency on third-party aggregators.

Leading The Quick Commerce RevolutionFounded in 2020 by Mohammad Bilal Arshad, Mohammad Salman and Gulzar Ahmad, Hyperzod was born from real-world experience. The founding team built and scaled their own hyperlocal food delivery business using custom technology, and that hands-on understanding of delivery pain points became the foundation of Hyperzod's platform.

Also Read | Swaraj Kaushal Dies: Former Mizoram Governor and Father of BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj Passes Away at 73.

Today, the company serves over 5,000 businesses across 40+ countries, providing them with:* White-label ordering, merchant, and delivery apps, all fully branded for each business* AI-powered dispatch and route optimization via the proprietary Autozod engine* No-code infrastructure that enables businesses to launch in a few days* Multi-vendor marketplace capabilities for entrepreneurs wanting to build grocery, food, or retail platforms

"Quick commerce is no longer just a race for speed. The dynamics have shifted and it's more of an infrastructure and a complete ecosystem play. The winners will be those who empower businesses to be autonomous, own their data, and their customer relationships. We are at the cusp of a shift from aggregator dependency to brand sovereignty," says Dr. Shamael Zaheer Khan, VP of Marketing & Strategy at Hyperzod.

What Makes Hyperzod Different?

1. Autozod Engine: The Brain Behind the SpeedAt the heart of Hyperzod's platform is Autozod-- an intelligent driver-assignment and route-optimization system that:* Auto-confirms orders and assigns riders in real time* Learns from delivery patterns to reduce idle time and improve efficiency* Uses geofencing to define delivery zones dynamically* Minimizes manual intervention, enabling merchants to scale faster

2. Fully White-Label, Fully YoursUnlike aggregator-dependent models, Hyperzod gives businesses complete ownership. Be it a white label food delivery app or one for groceries, the company provides it all. As a leading food delivery software, Hyperzod equips businesses with requisite tools to launch, manage, and scale ultra-fast delivery operations efficiently.

* Branded customer app with order tracking and loyalty management* Merchant dashboard with real-time analytics and inventory control* Delivery partner app with optimized routing and earnings transparency* Admin panel for centralized oversight and reporting

3. No-Code, High-Speed DeploymentHyperzod's no-code app builder and modular setup allows businesses to:

* Launch 10-minute delivery services without technical expertise* Customize branding, features, and workflows in minutes* Scale operations seamlessly as demand grows

A Vision Rooted in Real-World Experience

Mohammad Bilal Arshad, Co-Founder & CEO, shares the company's founding philosophy:

"Hyperlocal commerce is about giving businesses the power to own their delivery stack without being locked into aggregators. By building a fully white-label, no-code platform, we enable local stores, cloud kitchens, and startups to launch 10-minute delivery services in days, bringing reliability, efficiency, and scalability into their hands."

This operator-first approach stems from the founding team's firsthand experience with the challenges of manual dispatch, rider idle time, and inventory management. By building Hyperzod, they've translated those learnings into an AI-driven platform that handles operational complexity so businesses can focus on growth. Today its solution is globally trusted by cloud kitchens, restaurateurs, grocery chains, and quick commerce startups.

What the Forbes India DGEMS 2025 Recognition Means

Being named to the DGEMS 2025 Select 200 opens new doors for Hyperzod:* Access to global founder networks and investor relationships* Strategic partnerships with ecosystem enablers* Enhanced visibility in a surging quick-commerce market* Validation of Hyperzod's technology-first, operator-friendly approach

This recognition comes at a pivotal moment as demand for localized, AI-driven delivery software accelerates worldwide.

The Road Ahead: Reimagining Commerce Infrastructure

Hyperzod's vision is clear: to make ultra-fast delivery accessible to any business, anywhere.Whether you are a small grocery store in Mumbai, a cloud kitchen in Dubai, or a retail startup in São Paulo, Hyperzod provides the tools to compete with global giants while keeping your brand, your data, and your customer relationships firmly in your control.

As quick commerce evolves from a trend to a fundamental expectation, Hyperzod is building the infrastructure that will power the next generation of hyperlocal businesses.

About Hyperzod TechnologiesHyperzod Technologies Pvt. Ltd. is a B2B quick commerce platform headquartered in India. Founded in 2020, the company empowers merchants worldwide with AI-driven, fully white-label app infrastructure including customer, merchant, and driver apps-- plus delivery orchestration via Autozod and other integrations.

Trusted by over 5,000 businesses across 40+ countries, Hyperzod enables rapid, mobile-first, hyperlocal delivery for food, grocery, retail, and more.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)