New Delhi [India], December 9 (ANI): Hyundai Motor India aims to set up nearly 600 public EV fast charging stations across the country in the next seven years.

The company said in a statement Monday that it will have a network of 50 fast public charging stations by the end of December 2024.

Commenting on the announcement, Jae Wan Ryu, Function Head - Corporate Planning, HMIL asserted that he EV market is expected to grow robustly by 2030.

"Studies conducted by them have highlighted that customers are apprehensive about driving their EVs for long-distance commutes on highways due to a lack of charging infrastructure. Keeping this in mind, they have taken the initiative of installing fast EV chargers on key highways, in addition to major cities."

Jae Wan Ryu said they were actively investing in infrastructure to support the expected growth in demand for electric vehicles.

To date, the Hyundai Motor India charging network has facilitated approximately 50,000 charging sessions, dispensing over 7.30 lakh units of energy to more than 10,000 Hyundai and non-Hyundai EV customers.

The carmaker has also signed an MoU with the Tamil Nadu government to set up 100 EV charging stations across the state by 2027. Out of those, 10 stations will be operational within 2024.

All EV customers in Tamil Nadu can access these 24x7 charging stations conveniently through myHyundai app. Currently, three charging stations are fully operational at Spencer Plaza and BSR Mall in Chennai, and Hotel Seasons in Tiruvannamalai.

myHyundai app empowers users with the 'EV Charge' feature, providing access to over 10,000 EV charging points across the country.

Their EV charging stations are strategically located in major cities such as Gurugram, Mumbai, Pune, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, and Chennai. The company has also established a pan-India network by setting up charging stations on major highways, including Delhi-Chandigarh, Delhi-Jaipur, Hyderabad-Vijayawada, Mumbai-Pune, Mumbai-Surat, Bengaluru-Pune, and Pune-Kolhapur. (ANI)

