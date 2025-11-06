Seoul, November 6: Hyundai Motor Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Jose Munoz emphasised quality, flexibility and employee growth for the automaker's 2026 strategic vision in a town hall meeting with employees, the company said on Thursday. "Looking toward 2026 and beyond, our strength lies in the quality and safety of our products, the flexibility of our strategy across powertrains and markets, and the talent and commitment of our people," Munoz said in the meeting held Wednesday at the automaker's office in southern Seoul, reports Yonhap news agency.

Munoz expressed confidence in Hyundai's ability to navigate the automotive industry, noting the industry is "transforming faster than ever." At the meeting, Lee Yeong-ho, executive vice president and head of global operations, said Hyundai is countering rising Chinese competition with "differentiated service experiences, strategic financial partnerships and a strengthened eco-friendly powertrain portfolio." Ola Electric Q2 Results: Bhavish Aggarwal-Run EV Firm Posts INR 418 Crore Net Loss in Q2 FY26, Revenue Slips 43% YoY.

During the session, Hyundai Motor reaffirmed its long-term goal of achieving 5.55 million vehicle sales by 2030, with electric vehicles expected to account for 60 percent of total sales. It also stressed that partnerships with technology and mobility firms are driving new opportunities.

The company said collaborations with Google-affiliated Waymo and GM Co. on autonomous and co-developed models are progressing, while robotics initiatives continue to expand the company's mobility ecosystem. Meanwhile, Naver said on Thursday it will invest more than 1 trillion won ($692.9 million) next year in artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure and introduce an AI agent across its major services, including shopping and search, as part of its push to become a leading AI company. Mahindra XEV 9S World Premiere Soon: Mahindra Will Reveal 7-Seater Electric SUV at ‘Scream Electric’ Event at Bengaluru on November 27; Watch Sneak Peak.

"Building upon the solid competitiveness of Korea's core manufacturing industries, including semiconductors, automobiles and batteries, we will accelerate AI transformation and innovation across all Korean industries by adding Naver's unparalleled AI software capabilities," Choi Soo-yeon, chief executive officer (CEO) of Naver, said in a keynote speech at the company's annual tech conference, DAN25, in southern Seoul. "Based on our full-stack AI technology capabilities, we will contribute to Korea's leap forward in becoming one of the world's top three AI powers," she added.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 4 TruLY Score 4 – Reliable | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 4 on LatestLY. The information comes from reputable news agencies like (IANS). While not an official source, it meets professional journalism standards and can be confidently shared with your friends and family, though some updates may follow.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 06, 2025 12:01 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).