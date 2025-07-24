New Delhi [India], July 24 (ANI): IBM has launched its what it claimed most advanced power server to date, named IBM Power11, in India.

Built for the new era of enterprise AI, Power11 is engineered to deliver real-time AI inferencing, unmatched reliability, and seamless hybrid cloud deployment, while helping businesses reduce energy consumption and IT costs, the multinational company said in a statement, announcing the launch.

Also Read | 'We Are Going to Come for You': Rahul Gandhi Warns Election Commission Officials on Alleged Lapses in Special Intensive Revision (Watch Video).

Developed with significant contributions from the IBM India Systems Development Lab (ISDL), IBM Power11 is specifically designed for enterprises that run complex, mission-critical, data-intensive workloads, including banking, retail, telecom, healthcare, and the public sector.

According to the IDC forecast, one billion new logical applications are expected by 2028. Power11 offers a platform to manage this scale with control, security, and AI-driven performance.

Also Read | Tara Sutaria and Veer Pahariya Spark Dating Rumours With Stylish Airport Appearance and Romantic PDA (Watch Video).

"Power11 is built for enterprises that demand high performance, security, and always-on operations while preparing for an AI-first future," said Subhathra Srinivasaraghavan, Vice President, India Systems Development Lab, IBM.

"Our teams in India collaborated across the hardware, firmware, and software stack, co-developing the platform alongside global counterparts. It reflects how India is not just adopting cutting-edge infrastructure but designing it to address real-world challenges for clients - in India and worldwide," he said.

What makes Power11 a game-changer for Indian enterprises?

Power11 is designed for India's rapidly evolving regulatory and digital landscape, where AI innovation and adoption must go hand in hand with data sovereignty. With on-chip inferencing, enterprises can run AI models where data resides, whether in a private data center or hybrid cloud environments. This helps enterprises deliver real-time insights while meeting compliance mandates.

Power11 will also be the first IBM Power server to support the upcoming IBM Spyre™ Accelerator, purpose-built for today's AI-intensive inference workloads, arriving in Q4 2025.

From UPI and 5G to smart manufacturing, e-governance, and others, Indian enterprises operate in environments where downtime isn't an option. Power11 is designed to be the most resilient server in the history of the IBM Power platform, with 99.9999 per cent of uptime, IBM claimed.

"Together with zero planned downtime for system maintenance and <1-minute guaranteed ransomware threat detection with IBM Power Cyber Vault, Power11 sets a new bar for business continuity, addressing both planned and cyber-incident-related downtime," IBM said in the statement.

IBM Power11 will be generally available July 25, 2025. The IBM Spyre Accelerator is expected to be available in Q4 2025, the statement added. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)