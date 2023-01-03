New Delhi [India], January 3 (ANI/SRV): Careerpro Ventures Ltd, a famous stock market education company based in Delhi, is set to open more than 100 new branches all over India. "To reach a new milestone in our expedition of financially empowering India, ICFM is all set to add a new chapter to its legacy. We are aiming to establish 100 branches of stock market trading institutes countrywide..." says Lakshay Jain, the director of ICFM and a senior day trader at BearStreet.

The director of Career Pro Ventures Ltd mentions the fact that the participation of people in the financial market in India is increasing on a positive note. He says that this has to be geared up now, and people need to overcome the unnecessary fear that frightens them to explore the more significant advantages of this lucrative field. He adds, "I believe things can touch Midas and the scenario can be improved more beautifully. That is why to strengthen this objective ICFM aims to deliver quality training in stock market trading as well as investing in the top 100 cities of the country. We are looking to partner with all those financial educational businesses that want to tap into this important segment of the economy. All we require from them are some fundamental infrastructure like classroom facilities and equipment needed in imparting the stock market trading training. They must also have a passion for the financial market."

That is why to take on a new state of excellence in its journey, the institute now plans to create 100 branches of stock market institutes all across the country.

More than a decade ago, Shri Prakash Mishra, a veteran of the trading industry, an international trader, and the existing CEO of Career Pro Ventures Ltd laid the foundation of ICFM in 2010. The stock market institute trains students in all verticals and horizons, including --Indian Capital, Currency and Commodity market, and International Capital Market.

Career Pro ventures Ltd has also innovated BearStreet - a prop trading desk for professional traders and TradeWave-- a trading behaviour analysis software for assisting Indian traders to rightly find out their weaknesses and strengths that they need to be aware of while they are trading in the market.

The institute's benchmark courses are required for success in almost all the top rungs of the financial market. ICFM, for the last ten years through these course programs, has been prudently shaping the careers of all the aspirants. After hitting all the high bands of success for a decade and more, the ICFM, in hindsight, now wants to share the baseline secret of success by partnering with all the interested parties in the financial education business.

Studies highlight the fact quite vividly that the Indian stock market course has seen a significant boom in the last three years. As a result, the market has performed exceptionally well and has repeatedly proved to be a profitable venture for all those entrepreneurs who strive to make some big money. On realizing such enormous potential, ICFM welcomes all those financial outlets that either have or can manage to have a concrete infrastructure to impart stock market knowledge to all aspiring candidates.

The Certified Algo Trading-CAT, a Python-based Algo trading course and an in-depth trading training certified course like "Super Share Samrat" -SSS are some of the most advanced trading training programs of the present era in trading. ICFM is the pioneer of all these unique trading courses. And every year, flocks of students across India to learn such cut-above professional trading skills visit Lakshmi Nagar, Delhi, where the Head Office of ICFM is situated.

Most people think the stock market is different from their cup of tea as it requires enormous amounts of money and vast knowledge. But this notion of the majority is proving to be a frugal one. As things are developing rapidly with inflation swinging on the top, being a trader can better beat such heat. Well-trained traders always make a worthwhile living out of the trading they do.

Although it is quite a fact that the stock market is a volatile field and things can turn south anytime in the market, however, contrary to all this reality, there is a little twist in that. A well-trained trader can manage durability even when the market hits a slump. With such endeavours of effective expansion, the institutes like ICFM must come to the forefront to familiarise people with this core fact.

To know more about the institute's objectives of expansion for offering partnerships and to connect with ICFM, interested people and organizations with a single click can visit the franchise page at https://www.icfmindia.com

CONTACT FOR PARTNERSHIP PROGRAM, PHONE NO. 9871300795

This story has been provided by SRV. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content in this article. (ANI/SRV)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)