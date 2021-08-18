Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], August 18 (ANI/PRNewswire): IELTSMaterial.com - a leading ed-tech company based out of Bangalore, India, is now the largest IELTS learning platform globally.

IELTSMaterial boasts of over 1M user sessions and half a million unique users every month which is a significant lead on the other players in the space.

"Founded in 2020, we are now ranked 1 across multiple IELTS learning products. Every month, 500K students from over 100 countries spend over 2 Million learning minutes on the platform. We offer our users 3 key products - our award-winning ebooks, a self-learning product for time-strapped learners, and a 1:1 live learning product, where our trainers work with each student exclusively to help them meet their IELTS band goals. Over 1000+ students, every month, enrol for our exclusive 1:1 classes with phenomenal outcomes of an average band score of 7.5. These students come from countries like India, UAE, Uzbekistan, Bangladesh and other South East Asian countries etc," said Divyansh Chaudhari, COO of IELTSMaterial.

IELTS is one of the largest exams globally, testing for english proficiency, and is written by 3.5M+ students from over 100 countries, which helps them to either study abroad or get a PR in countries like Canada. India is the second largest market for IELTS test takers after China, followed by other south east Asian and countries in the middle east. There is a lot of pent-up demand for studying abroad and immigration given the time lost due to COVID, creating extremely strong tailwinds in this space as country borders open up.

IELTSMaterial.com's pedagogy and curriculum are built by ex-British Council trainers, evaluators and academicians, ensuring quality content, assessment infrastructure and the right learning pace for every student. The entire learning experience is technology-enabled and hyper-personalized thus making learning trackable, measurable, and outcome-driven. Their proprietary exam platform mimics the real-life IELTS exam platform, giving students a virtual exam experience, before the exam.

Divyansh from IELTSMaterial further adds, "We believe that technology-led learning is the future and hence technology is at the core of every learning experience we build."

IELTSMaterial aims to train 100K students annually by Dec 2021 and become one of the largest global online learning companies over the next year. They also plan to extend their offering into a full-stack offering by enabling students to choose the right college to study abroad and also helping aspirants complete their visa and PR process to work in their dream abroad destination like Canada, Australia, UK, etc.

