Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], February 8 (ANI): The Southern Command Investiture Ceremony was hosted at Ahmedabad on February 6 and 7 and honoured 34 personnel and 33 units for acts of valour, courage and distinguished service to the nation.

According to a release, during the ceremony, Lieutenant General Dhiraj Seth, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Southern Command, conferred awards on 34 distinguished personnel for acts of valour, courage and distinguished service to the Nation.

Also Read | Navi Mumbai Shocker: 21-Year-Old Woman Suffering From PCOD Dies After Ward Boy Posing as Doctor Administers Injections at Home in Vashi; Accused Arrested.

Thirty-three units were also honoured with the "GOC-in-C, Southern Command Unit Citation" for operational excellence, professional achievement and stellar performance.

The proceedings included a ceremonial Guard of Honour for the Army Commander in keeping with the rich traditions and ethos of the Indian Army.

Also Read | ‘True Friend, Full of Trust and Understanding’: Malaysian PM Anwar Ibrahim on Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Addressing the gathering, the Army Commander highlighted that the ceremony recognises exceptional courage, professionalism and selfless service, while drawing inspiration from the supreme sacrifices of fallen heroes and the enduring legacy of our veterans.

He underscored Southern Command's high operational readiness, jointmanship, and multi-domain capability, as demonstrated during recent operations and exercises. He reaffirmed the continued commitment to operational preparedness, technological modernisation and inter-agency synergy, aimed at strengthening integrated capability and ensuring national security.

As per the release on the occasion, the Army Commander also presented Veteran Achievers Awards to distinguished veterans for their outstanding contributions in diverse fields. A weapon and equipment display showcased cutting-edge weapons, equipment and systems aligned with the Army's modernisation and technology infusion efforts under the Decade of Transformation.

The ceremony, attended by senior dignitaries, defence officials, guests, Veer Naris and Veer Matas, was marked by solemn pride and national reverence, reinforcing the values of courage, discipline, sacrifice and selfless service. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)