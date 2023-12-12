NewsVoir

Delhi-NCR [India], December 12: IFFCO, the Multinational group based in the United Arab Emirates announces the grand opening of its state-of-the-art Customer Engagement Centre in India, solidifying its significant footprint in the country. The grandeur of this occasion unfolded at the prestigious AIPL Business Club, as PRISTINE, one of IFCCO's flagship brands, embarked on a journey to redefine the essence of gourmet sophistication.

Also Read | Union Berlin vs Real Madrid UEFA Champions League 2023-24 Live Streaming Online & Match Time in India: How to Watch UCL Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?.

Established in 1975, IFFCO Group is renowned for its commitment to crafting high-quality culinary products and solutions for professionals and consumers globally. Operating a dedicated PRISTINE manufacturing facility in India, IFFCO Culinary segment aligns with the purpose of "Crafting Tasty Experiences for Generations". The Group's carefully curated portfolio serves as a global inspiration for culinary excellence.

In India, IFFCO is committed to providing the best food portfolio to professionals and home enthusiasts, leveraging a value proposition known as "Pantry essentials". This move towards a more experiential value proposition aims to bring out-of-home experiences into the home.

Also Read | Maharashtra: Mother of Seven Girls Hires Hitmen To Kill Husband Over Harassment for Not Having a Son in Pune, Arrested.

Andrey Dribny, Global Managing Director - Culinary, IFFCO Group, expressed enthusiasm about the new step, stating, "Launching our Customer Engagement Centre in India is a pivotal stride in IFFCO Group's global strategy. The Engagement Centre is not only a local achievement; it is a testament to our longstanding commitment to crafting delightful experiences globally. Our state-of-the-art facility showcases our unwavering dedication to culinary excellence, providing a space where professionals converge, ideas flourish, and the future of gastronomy is shaped."

Sumit Nair, General Manager of PRISTINE India, IFFCO, said, "The unveiling of the Centre is a defining moment for PRISTINE, a brand firmly rooted in the rich tapestry of IFFCO's culinary legacy. At the Centre, PRISTINE's unwavering commitment unfolds, creating not just dishes, but memorable gastronomic experiences that reflect the essence of IFFCO's culinary legacy."

Distinguished guests attended the event, including industry professionals, baking enthusiasts, restaurateurs, corporate head chefs, hotel GMs, and culinary experts. The ambience resonated with excitement and shared passion, as the new Customer Engagement Centre unfolded its culinary wonders. The spotlight shone on indigenous excellence, with a showcase of the extensive range of PRISTINE products, including the exquisite PRISTINE Whipping Cream, the versatile PRISTINE Cooking Cream, and the delightful PRISTINE Soft Serve Mix. This grand celebration not only marks a pivotal moment in PRISTINE's journey but also symbolizes the rich tapestry of culinary ingenuity flourishing on Indian soil, where traditions and innovation harmoniously converge.

The newly opened Customer Engagement Centre is set to enhance customer experiences by providing a dedicated space where professionals meet for the co-creation of products, education on new bakery techniques, and fostering brand loyalty through an immersive exploration of the Group's vision. The Centre will induce product innovation, bringing to life concepts introduced to various channels such as Retail, Foodservice, QSR, and more. Equipped with cutting-edge technology, the Engagement Centre features a range of culinary and baking applications and innovations, including professional soft-serve machines, combi ovens, industrial fryers, whipping and decorative appliances, among others. The design is focused on providing visitors with a cafe-like professional environment where expertly crafted products can be tasted and evaluated for various culinary endeavours.

With its dedication to culinary excellence and commitment to innovation, IFFCO's Customer Engagement Centre in India is poised to become a hub for culinary inspiration, collaboration, and the creation of delectable masterpieces.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)