PRNewswire

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], May 15: In a significant milestone for India's cybersecurity skilling ecosystem, iHub Divyasampark IIT Roorkee, in partnership with Intellipaat, has successfully completed the 40th batch of its flagship Advanced Certification in Cybersecurity course. With admissions now open for the 41st batch, the program continues to set new benchmarks in upskilling outcomes and learner success.

Also Read | 'Make in India' iPhone Production To Decrease? Donald Trump Asks Tim Cook To Make iPhones in US, Says 'India Can Take Care of Itself'.

Over 1,000+ professionals and graduates have already enrolled, making it one of the most trusted and outcome-driven cybersecurity upskilling programs in the country. Learners have reported salary hikes exceeding 100% and successful career transitions into roles such as Security Operations, Risk Analysis, and Penetration Testing. Even freshers have secured high-paying offers from top companies.

According to an EY report, Intellipaat learners have seen salary hikes of up to 500%, with freshers landing offers as high as Rs30 LPA. These success stories are frequently highlighted on the Intellipaat Achievers YouTube channel, reflecting Intelipaat's career-centric focus.

Also Read | 'Already Lost Interest': 'All of Us Are Dead' Fans REACT As Roh Yoon Seo Exits Season 2 Cast of Park Solomon's Zombie Apocalypse Series Amid Release Delays.

"This program is designed to bridge the growing cybersecurity talent gap in India. Our collaboration with iHub Divyasampark, IIT Roorkee, focuses on building an industry-ready workforce equipped with both technical depth and research-driven thinking. It's a step toward a more secure digital India," said Diwakar Chittora, Founder & CEO, Intellipaat.

The 7-month intensive curriculum includes 50+ live sessions led by esteemed IIT faculty and seasoned professionals from companies such as McAfee, Palo Alto Networks, IBM, and more. It covers a wide range of in-demand topics including Network Security, Ethical Hacking, Cloud Security, and Cyber Law. Learners also have the opportunity to pursue the globally recognized EC-Council Certified Ethical Hacker (CEH) certification upon program completion.

With every batch, this initiative continues to power India's cybersecurity talent engine, equipping learners to tackle the ever-evolving threat landscape with confidence and expertise.

Admissions for the 41st Cohort Are Now Open

However, there are limited seats; book your seat today.

Apply Now Visit: https://intellipaat.com/cyber-security-course-certification/

Media Contact

deepak@intellipaat.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2688152/Intellipaat_Logo.jpg

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)