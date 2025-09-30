VMPL

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], September 30: IKF (I Knowledge Factory) has announced the launch of its Automatic Task Delegation System in partnership with Automate Business. The solution addresses critical inefficiencies in task management which cost organizations an average of 21 hours per week in leadership time.

Also Read | NHS Takes Down Report on 'Benefits' of First-Cousin Marriages From Website After Public Outcry in UK, Know What It Said.

The system streamlines task assignment and delegation processes for improved organizational efficiency. Key features include intelligent task routing, task status tracking (pending, completed, overdue), deadline management, AI-powered task enhancement that automatically converts task descriptions into comprehensive bullet-point formats, automated email and WhatsApp notifications for task assignments, instant notifications for task comments or updates, and daily task reminders.

The solution seamlessly integrates with existing workflows. It enables organizations to reallocate management time from operational oversight to strategic initiatives. Companies utilizing automated task delegation report significant competitive advantages in project delivery speed and resource optimization.

Also Read | 'Rise and Fall': Ashneer Grover Walks Out After Heated Clash With Contestant Aarush Bhola, Later Returns To Announce Evictions.

IKF has provided digital transformation solutions to 1,500+ clients over 25 years. The company has delivered 750+ websites and 800+ marketing strategies with proven expertise in performance-driven solutions.

The partnership combines IKF's technical development capabilities with Automate Business's specialized task delegation expertise to create a comprehensive solution for business process optimization. The system is designed to scale with organizational growth while maintaining operational efficiency.

For implementation consultation, contact IKF at +91 95039 39911, email enquiry@ikf.co.in, or visit www.ikf.co.in.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)