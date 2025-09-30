London, September 30: Should first-cousin marriages be banned in the UK? The debate resurfaced after the National Health Service (NHS) published a report last week discussing the "benefits" of such unions. The guidance sparked public outrage, with critics accusing the NHS of prioritising cultural sensitivity over public health. Following the backlash, the NHS promptly removed the report from its Genomics Education Programme website, reported Fox News.

The controversy has reignited discussions around the risks of genetic disorders like sickle cell and cystic fibrosis in children born to first cousins and the cultural implications of in-family marriages. Lawmakers and health experts criticised the report for suggesting potential "benefits" while downplaying health concerns. Let’s know what the NHS report said about first-cousin marriages and their risks. UK Formally Recognises State of Palestine, Says PM Keir Starmer (Watch Video).

NHS Report on First-Cousin Marriages

According to The Telegraph report, the NHS report acknowledged that first-cousin marriages slightly increase the risk of genetic disorders in children, such as sickle cell disease and cystic fibrosis, but emphasised that most children born to first cousins are healthy. It noted that the general population has a 2–3% chance of having a child with a genetic condition, which rises to 4–6% for first-cousin couples. The report also highlighted that other factors, like parental age, smoking, and alcohol use, similarly affect genetic risks and are not prohibited in the UK. David Lammy Becomes UK Deputy PM: United Kingdom Gets a New Deputy Prime Minister After Angela Rayner Quits Over Tax Row.

Beyond health risks, the guidance explored potential social benefits of first-cousin marriages. According to the guidance, these unions often strengthen extended family support systems, providing a wider network of care, emotional support, and shared responsibilities. Economically, marrying within the family can sometimes consolidate wealth, property, and resources, offering financial stability for families over generations.

The report also noted that first-cousin marriages have deep cultural roots in certain communities and have long been the subject of scientific discussion rather than outright prohibition. It suggested that families making such decisions could benefit from genetic counselling and public health awareness campaigns to minimise risks without stigmatising cultural traditions.

It aimed to provide a balanced view, highlighting both the health risks and the importance of respecting cultural traditions. NHS England clarified that the article was a summary of scientific research and policy debate, rather than an official NHS position, intending to inform rather than direct personal choices regarding first-cousin marriages.

