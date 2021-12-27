Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 27 (ANI/NewsVoir): iLEAD Film's maiden Hindi feature film 'Before You Die...' has won big at the 'LIFFT India Awards 2021', bagging the top honors in 5 categories. There were around 4000 films that participated.

Before You Die... was the only Indian film that bagged five of the 17 awards making it a landslide win. Jubin Nautiyal's soulful singing won him Best Playback Singer, Ummat and Prosenjeet won the Best Art Director Sameer Chandra Award, Bob SN won the Best Music Director Khemchand Prakash Award, Puneet Raj Sharma won the Best Debut Actor, and Director Suvendu Raj Ghosh and Writer-Producer Pradip Chopra bagged the Best Film on Cancer Awareness.

Directed by Suvendu Raj Ghosh, written and produced by Pradip Chopra, the film is slated to release on 4th February, 2022 starring Puneet Raj Sharma and Kavya Kashyap in the lead roles. Zarina Wahab, Mukesh Rishi, Pradip Chopra, Mushtaq Khan, Arha Mahajan, Badshah Moitra, Rita Dutta, Lovekansh Gar are amongst the other cast.

Delighted with the kind of response the film is already getting, Writer-Producer-Actor Pradip Chopra can't wait for the film to hit the theatres on World Cancer Day, "This is the first film festival we participated in and I am pleased to have won the best category awards. This is our first step towards the success of the film."

The Director of the film, Suvendu Raj Ghosh is happy as Larry. He says, "It wouldn't have been possible without the support of the entire team of 'Before You Die...' and especially our writer-producer Pradip Chopra who believed in me to direct this beautiful love story. I am contented with the response our film has received at LIFFT India Awards 2021 and I look forward to more and more."

Riju Bajaj, the Founder, MD and CEO if LIFFT India Awards says it was a tough competition this year with such great entries from around the world. He says, "For this year Before You Die was the only film that won more than 2 awards, which was surprising." He shares that there were films from 57 countries, and about 485 films were shortlisted amongst which 107 films were finally nominated and 50 projects won the final awards, and Before You Die...is amongst them. He further adds, "Before You Die... reminds me of Yash Chopra films with an amazing message, which makes it stand out. It also reminds me of film 'Talk to me' by Spanish filmmaker Pedro Almodovar. We don't get to see such films anymore. The film has amazing soothing music too. People should watch films like Before You Die..."

Before You Die... will also have the support of The Confederation of Real Estate Developers' Associations of India (CREDAI) and as a CSR initiative CREDAI will perform a special screening for Cancer patients. Along with them, Rotary Global will also support the worldwide release of the film. Harsh Vardhan Patodia, CREDAI's National President and International Rotary President, Shekhar Mehta confirmed the same.

The film's music is by BOB SN & Toshi Sabri, Lyrics by Azeem Shirazi & Buddha Mukherjee. The film has beautiful songs sung by singers like Jubin Nautiyal, Palak Muchhal, Trisha Chatterjee & Toshi Sabri.

The Screenplay and Dialogues are by Sanjeev Tewari, the film is edited by Raj Singh Sidhu, Arabinda Narayan Dolai is the DOP, art direction is by Ummat Prosenjit, costume Designing is by Dabjani Ghosh and choreography is by Raja Sarkar.

Trailer Link - www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZDhy58ASU0A.

