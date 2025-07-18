SMPL

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], July 18: A diverse collection of books has been brought together by a group of authors from various fields--medicine, fitness, corporate finance, sales, entrepreneurship, and more--each contributing their unique knowledge to the written word. Covering topics from physical and emotional well-being to travel, transformative journeys, and personal life experiences, these books encompass a wide range of subjects. Each book serves as a guide, drawing on real-life experiences and professional insights to assist readers in achieving their diverse goals. Whether it's mastering the secret of work-life balance, discovering emotional freedom, attaining inner peace, or leading a healthy lifestyle, these works are crafted to help readers lead fulfilling lives.

Here are those Amazon #1 Bestselling authors:

1. Seetharam Rajamani, author of "Stride & Thrive: Redefine Life Goals & Business Through Running", is a flourishing entrepreneur who is a specialist in sales and marketing. Having participated in various marathons, in his book, he has stated the benefits of running.

2. Dr. Narayan Gadkar, author of "The Conscious Customer: My choice to be life-intelligent", is a seasoned cardiologist practising in Mumbai. He is a fitness and sports enthusiast who counsels people to improve their quality of life.

3. Jinal Patel, author of "Travel Therapy: Travelling is Not an Expense; It's an Experience", is a booming travelpreneur who is balancing professional success with his true passion--travelling. He inspires people to gain various experiences and live fulfilling lives.

4. Dharmendra P Chotalia, author of "Set Your Goal, Follow It, Achieve It", is a successful builder-turned-writer who shares his transformative journey and encourages people to reignite their passion in this book.

5. Jagdish Gupta, author of "Mastering Health In the 9 to 5 Hustle: Finding Balance, Boosting Energy & Staying Healthy in a Fast-paced World", is a corporate professional in the finance industry with over a decade of experience. He gives a transformative guide for corporate professionals to reclaim their physical and mental well-being.

6. Dr. Leeana Sane, author of "Let Your Emotions Rejoice: The Art & Science of Emotional Freedom", is an esteemed counsellor, mentor, and corporate trainer with over 17 years of international experience who explains the science behind mental well-being.

7. Sudha Rao, author of "Finding Yourself Odyssey: My Journey Into the Mystical Realms With Mahavatar Babaji and Paramahansa Yogananda", is a rising author, successful entrepreneur, and spiritual seeker based in Dubai. She inspires people through her knowledge to achieve inner peace.

8. Sunita Das, author of "Magical Effect of Numbers: Unlocking The Secrets Of Numbers And A Guide To Achieving Your Goals", is a highly experienced numerologist who aims to provide nutritious food, clothing, and education to poor, orphaned children.

9. Raman Bhasin, author of "Magical Tools of Fitness: Mastering Health Through Nutrition, Exercise, Discipline, and Self-Love", is a zealous health coach, yoga instructor, and certified nutritionist who helps others to achieve their health goals.

10. R. P. Mishra, author of "Mission: Rich and Fit India", is the founder and CEO of his company, Manomay Living Private Limited, and along with that, he is also a prominent motivational speaker and life and business coach who gives various tips to stay healthy.

11. Priti Jain, author of "Heal Your Gut Naturally: Good-Bye to Diseases", is a certified health and lifestyle coach. She helps people live a healthy and medicine-free life.

These purpose-driven authors are proudly associated with Wings Publication, a platform dedicated to helping voices that inspire, educate, and transform their readers. Wings Publication stands behind these authors with the mission to bring forth inspiring narratives that ignite change in their readers. Through personalised coaching, writing guidance, and support, Wings Publication helps authors to write their stories effectively and bring them to reality. With each book, the publication commits to helping authors create a meaningful impact, one word at a time.

