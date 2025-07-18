In July 2025, Rajanya Halder, a suspended leader of the Trinamool Congress Chhatra Parishad (TMCP), came forward with disturbing allegations on the podcast ‘Straight Up With Shree’. Halder claimed that AI-generated, distorted nude and semi-nude images of her were being circulated by senior party members, referred to as ‘Dadas’, as an act of targeted defamation. Search engine platforms are buzzing with keywords such as Rajanya Halder AI photo, Rajanya Halder viral video, Rajanya Halder morphed pics, and more. The suspended TMCP leader has publicly accused certain individuals within the party of using advanced AI tools to create these manipulated images and spread them among junior members and across social media platforms, with the intent to shame and silence her after she raised concerns about misogynistic attitudes within the organisation. Archita Phukan Targeted With AI-Generated Deepfake: Dibrugarh Police Unearth Revenge Porn Angle, Arrest Ex-Boyfriend Pratim Bora for Circulating Morphed Images.

According to the PTI report, Rajanya Halde was quoted as saying, "They had circulated indecent, obscene AI-generated pictures of me among themselves which shows their pervert mindset. They have shown the pictures to juniors in our organisation as well. Such people as predators blackmail women union members by luring them with plum postings in the students union unit and are giving a bad name to the organisation."

"I have drawn the attention of party top brass against such abuse and 'dadagiri' (intimidation) by a section of student union leaders. I had spoken for weeding out these black ships who are giving bad names to the party and overshadowing the good works of Mamata Banerjee government, These anti-women people always belittled my merit and hard work and the competence of any woman," she further said.

Rajanya further added, "These misogynist males should not be identified with any particular party. They are a menace and can be part of any political party."

Rajanya Halder Files Police Complaint

Rajanya Halder explained that she was moved to file a police complaint after the images went viral and received repeated circulation among students and party affiliates. In a hard-hitting Facebook post, she wrote, “Today (Saturday), I have lodged an official complaint with the police. A lot of people have blamed me, saying that the picture being circulated is mine and that I am doing this drama to cover up my sins now that the image has come out. Let the law take its course and prove what is right and what is wrong.”

Rajanya Halder Shares Facebook Post Informing About Lodging Police Complaint

The former TMCP president of the Jadavpur University unit was suspended last year after being accused of anti-party activities. Halder’s outcry arrives amid the abuse of AI for harassment and the persistence of misogyny. She has demanded a thorough police investigation to verify that the photos are AI-generated and has expressed willingness to name those responsible for the defamation campaign. "I am ready to name some of the suspects and names that have come to me in whispers also," she wrote in the complaint.

