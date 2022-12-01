Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], December 1 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Today the world's first Token of Appreciation, Soulbound Token, will be issued by Dr K Jayanth Murali IPS, Director General of Police, Idol Wing CID, Tamil Nadu to outstanding members of his team. This is not the first time the Idol Wing CID DGP has forayed into the very bleeding edge of technology that not a lot of corporate entities have dared to. He had previously launched TNIdols.com to showcase cultural treasures of Tamil Nadu. "Government organisations should show the same vigour in adopting breakthrough technology for good as much as for the antisocial elements, so as to understand and protect our citizens from harm. This is why the Tamil Nadu government has always been at the forefront of new tech usage," said Dr K Jayanth Murali IPS, DGP IWCID TN. Under the guidance of Dr K Jayanth Murali IPS, Arjun Reddy Co-Founder of GuardianLink worked towards making this vision a reality. Tamil Nadu government is now the first in the world to utilise the Soulbound Token (A variation of Non-Fungible Token) concept as a 'Digital Medal'. "We feel privileged to be able to work with a visionary leader in the government for wider blockchain adoption. The DGP has ambitious plans of rolling out complaint records captured immutably on the blockchain, which increases transparency in the government proceedings for the common citizens. He is also working with us to launch a volunteer organisation called "Friends of Culture" which will see the youth of our nation contribute to preserving our heritage, working alongside Idol Wing CID and earning SBTs as tokens of appreciation for their efforts," said Arjun Reddy, Co-Founder of GuardianLink. While Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies are going through review by the government as to whether and how they should be made a legal part of our economy, entities like Reserve Bank of India have adopted the technology tenets like blockchain established by Bitcoin to roll out CBDC (Central Bank Digital Currency). Similarly, the Idol Wing CID of Tamil Nadu government has adopted the concept of a Soulbound Token - a unique blockchain asset which cannot be bought, sold or even moved to another blockchain wallet, to act as the vehicle to bestow a Digital Medal to their department's finest officers. The officers who received SBTs today from the DGP IWCID are:

- DSP Muthuraja- DSP Mohan- SSI Ramalingam- HC Reagan- and Grade 1 Laxmikant

These Idol Wing CID officers conducted exhaustive investigations, leading to retrieval of invaluable artefacts of our heritage and culture. While cases pertaining to IWCID does not get mainstream attention, it is a fight to preserve the very fabric of our identity through history and our nation is grateful for the men and women in those frontlines.

