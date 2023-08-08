SRV Media

New Delhi [India], August 8: Sambhv Sponge Power Pvt. Ltd., a leading player in the steel tubes & pipe industry, recently celebrated the inauguration of its 5th pipe mill in their factory at Tilda (Raipur, CG) with much fanfare at the Mayfair Lake Resort, the biggest and among the prime event venues in Raipur. In addition to rejoicing in the enhanced operational prowess that came with the new mill, the event, which was held on July 16, 2023, was aimed at strengthening the relationship between the steel venture and its network of dealers across India. The event saw an august gathering of Sambhv’s top management, including Brijlal Goyal and Suresh Goyal, who are respectively the Chairman and the Managing Director of the company, along with Manoj Goyal, Vikas Goyal and Ashish Goyal, who holds the esteemed offices of Directors in the company.

Held at the grand and spacious Mayfair Lake Resort, one of the highlights of the event was its beautiful ambience, conducive networking, and exchange of business knowledge. During the inauguration, the notable members of the organization spoke about its vision and mission, which revolve around fostering a robust work culture and producing first-rate steel products.

Moreover, the impressive turnout at the event showcased the massive nationwide reach that the company, owing to its quality portfolio, has established over the years. On that note, it is worth mentioning that of the over 35 major dealers who attended the inauguration & traveled from different parts of India, signaling the trusted name in steel products Sambhv has become. This wide network of dealers underscores the company’s unwavering commitment to quality control in its impressive array of products, including ERW Black & GI tubes and pipes.

About the event, Vikas Goyal (Director) said, "We are delighted to announce the inauguration of our new mill, which will bolster our hold on the competitive market. We leave no stone unturned to ensure that the consumer remains happy with our products. This is why, since our inception, we have remained dedicated to upholding the superlative quality of our products. As a result, Sambhv today has an extensive network of dealers across the country, which denotes the robust foothold we have gained in as little as half a decade. Much to our pride, what sets us apart from the host of players in the industry is our excellent craftsmanship, and we hope that with the new milestone, we continue to be synonymous with success in the steel sector."

Founded in 2017, Sambhv began its journey under the stewardship of its Chairman, Brijlal Goyal, whose vision continues to inform the way ahead for the company. Goyal draws his keen business insights from his years of experience in plastic manufacturing, in which he has run pioneering operations. From being a massive Direct Reduced Iron (DRI) manufacturer, the steel company expanded its capacity to include a Power plant and also set up Furnaces, Rolling Mill followed by a thriving pipe Mill and Hot Dip Galvanizing Division. Today, with the 5th Tube Mill-Rolling mill inaugurated, the company is further resolved to stay ahead of the curve, creating great value for both dealers and consumers.

