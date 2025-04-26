"Inclusion Is a Right, Not an Act of Generosity: ICA'25 Highlights the Need to Embrace Neurodiversity"

Kattankulathur (Chennai) [India], April 26: The SRM College of Occupational Therapy successfully hosted the inauguration of the International Conference on Autism 2025 at SRM Institute of Science and Technology (SRMIST),

The conference was held under the theme "Rethinking Autism: A Holistic Approach to Participation, Education, and Employment" and welcomed a remarkable gathering of over 1500 attendees, including students, faculty, researchers, and professionals from around the world.

The event featured the participation of leading voices in the field of occupational therapy and autism studies. Notable attendees included Dr. Nitin M. Nagarkar, Pro-Vice Chancellor (MHS), SRM Medical College Hospital and Research Centre, SRMIST; Dr. Teresa A. May-Benson, President, TMP Educational Enterprises, USA; Dr. Akhilesh Kumar Shukla, Director, NIMHR, Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (Divyangjan), Ministry of Social Justice & Empowerment, Government of India and Organizing secretary and Dean, SRM College of Occupational Therapy, Dr.U.Ganapathy Sankar.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Akhilesh Kumar Shukla, Director, NIMHR, Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (Divyangjan), Ministry of Social Justice & Empowerment, Government of India said, "We must recognize that autism is not a limitation, but a unique way of communication. There is a pressing need to build a more supportive environment for the autism community--one that understands and embraces neurodiversity. Inclusion should not be seen as an act of generosity, but as a fundamental human right. Conferences like these play a vital role in shaping today's academics and forging a future where communities are built to accommodate and support diverse needs, including those of individuals on the autism spectrum."

The event also featured the launch of a commemorative souvenir and the presentation of the Excellence Award in Autism, both of which reflect SRMIST's commitment to academic and clinical excellence in the field of autism care.

This international gathering not only provided a platform for knowledge exchange and interdisciplinary collaboration but also marked a significant step in promoting global dialogue around autism, inclusive education, and employment opportunities.

The International Conference on Autism 2025 stands as a testament to SRMIST's continued efforts in advancing inclusive healthcare, fostering global partnerships, and shaping a more accessible and empathetic world for individuals with autism.

