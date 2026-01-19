New Delhi [India], January 19 (ANI): India achieved record electronics exports of worth USD 47 billion (Rs 4.15 lakh crore) in the just concluded year 2025, Union Minister for Electronics and IT, Ashwini Vaishnaw, said Monday.

Most importantly, of the total, about USD 30 billion of exports were from PLI-driven smartphone exports.

The minister also noted that India's electronics exports have grown 11x since 2014-15, when the BJP government assumed power.

Electronics is now India's third-largest export item, providing 25 lakh new jobs, strong women's participation, opportunities for MSMEs, and long-term skilling for the youth.

India saw a 6X ramp-up in electronics production, and exports increased 8X over the last 11 years.

Electronic goods production rose from Rs 1.9 lakh crore in 2014-15 to Rs 11.3 lakh crore in 2024-25. Exports during the period rose from Rs 0.38 lakh crore to Rs 3.3 lakh crore.

The PLI Scheme for Large Scale Electronics Manufacturing (LSEM) attracted over Rs 13,475 crore in investment, with production of Rs 9.8 lakh crore achieved, the Union minister recently said.

Notably, India is the second-largest mobile manufacturing country in the world. Mobile manufacturing units in India have risen from 2 in 2014-15 to about 300 today. In fact, 99.2 per cent of mobile handsets sold in India are 'Made in India'.

Mobile phone production rose from Rs 0.18 lakh crore to Rs 5.5 lakh crore, while its exports rose from negligible Rs 0.01 lakh crore to Rs 2 lakh crore, reflecting the 'Make in India' initiative.

The government's initial focus was on finished products.

Now, the government is aiming to build capacity for modules, components, sub-modules, raw materials, and the machines that make them.

The Electronics Component Manufacturing Scheme is supporting this shift.

"Global players are confident. Indian companies are competitive. Jobs are being created. This is 'Make in India' impact story!" the Minister recently said. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe.