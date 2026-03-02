New Delhi [India], March 2 (ANI): The India AI Impact Summit 2026 concluded with a landmark global declaration and major investment commitments aimed at shaping the future of artificial intelligence. Held from 16-21 February 2026, the event drew approximately 6 lakh in-person attendees and over 9 lakh cumulative views through live virtual streaming. Delegations from more than 100 countries and 20 international organisations participated in the proceedings, which focused on responsible and inclusive AI adoption.

The Ministry of Electronics & IT confirmed that the India AI Impact Summit Declaration received endorsement from 92 countries and international organisations. This declaration acknowledges the work undertaken by seven thematic working groups during the summit. Parallelly, 13 leading global and Indian frontier model developers announced the New Delhi Frontier AI Impact Commitments to promote trustworthy and inclusive AI deployment.

The summit catalysed significant financial pledges across the AI value chain, with over USD 200 billion in AI-related investments expected across infrastructure, foundation models, hardware, and applications. Reliance Industries pledged "USD 110 billion over seven years towards AI-focused infrastructure," while Adani Enterprises announced plans to invest "USD 100 billion by 2035." Additionally, Tata Group announced a partnership with OpenAI to scale AI-ready data centres.

Global tech leaders also detailed specific expansion plans. Sundar Pichai, CEO of Google, announced "investments including new India-US subsea cable routes and a USD 15 billion AI hub in Visakhapatnam."

According to the Ministry of Electronics & IT, Google intends to train 20 million civil servants and support 11 million students while expanding AI research collaborations. Venture capital firms General Catalyst and Lightspeed Venture Partners committed USD 5 billion and USD 10 billion, respectively.

On the infrastructure front, India announced the expansion of its sovereign compute capacity. Building on the 38,000+ GPUs already provisioned under the IndiaAI Mission, an additional 20,000 GPUs will be added in the coming weeks. The summit also achieved a Guinness World Record for the "Most pledges received for an AI responsibility campaign in 24 hours," with over 2.5 lakh validated pledges recorded.

Several strategic initiatives were launched to bridge the digital divide. The Global AI Impact Commons was introduced as a voluntary initiative featuring "80+ impact stories across 30+ countries," enabling nations to scale successful AI use cases. Other key outputs included the Equitable AI Transition Playbook, developed in partnership with the International Labour Organization, and the Charter for the Democratic Diffusion of AI, supported by 22 countries.

The AI Impact Expo featured over 850 exhibitors across 10 thematic pavilions. A highlight included the live demonstration of an open-sourced handheld assistive device developed by BHASHINI and Current AI. The event concluded with the adoption of forward-looking commitments to ensure democratic access to emerging technologies (ANI).

