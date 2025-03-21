BusinessWire India

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], March 21: India Circus by Krsnaa Mehta, a Godrej Enterprises Brand, proudly announces the grand opening of its latest store in the heart of Lucknow. Set within the historic Le Press building, a beautifully restored heritage site, the store seamlessly blends India Circus's signature aesthetic with the city's rich cultural legacy.

A Fusion of Heritage and Contemporary Design

Located within Le Press, a renowned cultural and retail destination, the new India Circus store is a landmark addition to Lucknow's evolving design landscape. The building, once home to a historic printing press, has been meticulously renovated to preserve its architectural grandeur while creating an inviting space for shoppers. With this expansion, India Circus continues its mission of making premium, Indo-contemporary design accessible across India.

Strategically positioned alongside esteemed brands like South of Indus and Mulmul, India Circus is set to redefine Lucknow's home decor and lifestyle scene.

A Grand Entrance to an Immersive Shopping Experience

Visitors are greeted by an elegant entrance featuring a majestic spiral staircase, enveloped in a custom-designed wallpaper exclusively created by India Circus. A striking chandelier enhances the ambiance, setting the tone for an extraordinary retail journey. The store houses an extensive collection across diverse categories:

- Home Decor: Cushion Covers, Rugs, Furniture, Cushion Covers, Rugs, Furniture, Wallpapers, Wall Art, and Wall Decor

- Dinnerware: Mugs, Dinner Sets, Glassware, and fine dining essentials

- Fashion: The newly launched fashion vertical featuring contemporary apparel and accessories

Transforming Spaces with Affordable Luxury

"India Circus is proud to bring Indo-contemporary designs, flair, and sophistication to the world. With our latest expansion in Lucknow, a city steeped in cultural heritage, we're excited to leave a lasting impression on the local community," says Krsnaa Mehta, Founder of India Circus. "Our stunning new store, housed in a beautifully restored heritage building, seamlessly blends traditional architecture with contemporary aesthetics."

The brand's 'Transform Your Space' philosophy empowers customers to revamp their interiors with stylish yet affordable designs. From elegant dinnerware to exclusive furniture pieces, the store promises an immersive retail experience for home decor enthusiasts.

Strengthening India Circus's Retail Footprint

With Lucknow emerging as a dynamic retail destination, this store marks a significant milestone in India Circus's expansion strategy. As the brand's 18th store in India, it serves as a stepping stone toward further growth across the northern region and beyond.

"Our vision is to make India a global design destination. With the unwavering support of Godrej Enterprises, we are dedicated to strengthening our offline retail presence across the country," Mehta adds.

